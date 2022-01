International artists set to dazzle at the UGA Performing Arts Center

Northeast Georgia’s home for excellence in the performing arts is the UGA Performing Arts Center. Over the course of 11 days in January and February, Hodgson Concert Hall will welcome singers from Africa, a string quartet from Scandinavia and a company of dancers and musicians from Mexico. The vocal quintetNobuntu(Jan. 25, 7:30 pm) is a group of multitalented women from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. They sing traditional songs, gospel and Afro-jazz, rounding out their a cappella sound and vibrant presentation with percussion and dance. In addition to a mainstage concert, they will give a morning Performance for Young People, welcoming schoolchildren from the area, and a free midday workshop that is open to all. TheDanish String Quartet(Jan. 29, 7:30 pm) is one of the most acclaimed chamber ensembles performing today. Their long-awaited concert opens with Schubert’s intense “Death and the Maiden” quartet, continues with music by Robert Schumann, and closes with their own arrangements of Scandinavian and British folk songs. Ballet Folklrico de Mxico by Amalia Hernndez(Feb. 4, 7:30 pm)travels to Athens fromthePalacio de Bellas Artes, one of Mexico Citys most historic venues. The company is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a program of mesmerizing dances and thrilling music thattraces Mexico’s entire rich history. For this event, the Performing Arts Center has joined forces with the UGA Latin American and Caribbean Studies Institute to provide 100 tickets to Mexicans and other Latinos in the Athens area. The company will also give a performance for young people. Further international concerts in the UGA Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary season include the classical chamber music ensembleTrio with Brio Copenhagen(March 14), Irish acoustic ensembleLnasa(March 24), Austrian comic bandMnozil Brass(March 29),Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble(April 1) and theUkulele Orchestra of Great Britain(April 3). To learn more about UGA Performing Arts Center events, visit pac.uga.edu. For a complete list of UGA Presents performances, visithttps://pac.uga.edu/organizer/uga-presents. Three ways to order Purchase tickets online at pac.uga.edu. Call the Performing Arts Center box office at 706-542-4400, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm Visit the UGA Performing Arts Center box office, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm (five-minute parking is available in the drop off circle at the Performing Arts Center for purchasing or picking up tickets.) COVID protocols For information about the Performing Arts Centers COVID-19 protocols, visit pac.uga.edu/safety-first.will be in place for all performances occurring through May 2022. Patrons may exchange tickets for another performance (including those in spring 2022) or receive a full refund until noon on the day of the performance, if occurring on a weekday, or by Friday at 5 pm if occurring on a weekend.

