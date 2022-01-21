China criticizes US missile sanctions as hypocrisy





Posted: 21 January 2022 / 06:54 EST

/ Updated: 21 January 2022 / 07:46 EST Masked workers stand next to rockets manufactured by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. displayed during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Zhuhai in southern China Guangdong province. China on Friday, January 21, 2022, criticized Washington for imposing sanctions on Chinese companies for which the US says it exported missile technology and accused the United States of hypocrisy in selling nuclear-capable cruise missiles. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

Beijing (AP) China on Friday criticized Washington for imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that the US says exported missile technology and accused the United States of hypocrisy in selling nuclear-capable cruise missiles. The United States announced fines for three companies it said were engaged in unspecified missile technology proliferation activities. He said they were banned from US markets and from taking technology that could be used to produce weapons. This is a typical hegemonic action. China expresses regret and strongly opposes it, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. China urges the United States to immediately correct its mistakes, revoke relevant sanctions, and stop suppressing Chinese companies and tarnishing China. China accounted for about 5% of global arms exports in 2016-2020, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The United States was the leading global exporter, accounting for 37% of the total in 2016-2020. Cruise missiles and long-range ballistic missiles are considered to be among China’s strengths in weapons technology. Zhao defended Beijing controls on arms exports. He said China opposes the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and strictly controls missile exports. Normal cooperation between China and the respective countries does not violate any international law and does not involve the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Zhao said. Zhao noted U.S. plans to sell Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of holding nuclear warheads to the Australian government. The United States has openly followed double standards, Zhao said. The latest U.S. sanctions apply to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. First Academy, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. Fourth Academy and Poly Technologies Inc. and their affiliates.

