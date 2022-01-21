Explain: Why did Hong Kong decide to destroy over 2000 hamsters?

Following an aggressive zero Covid policy, Hong Kong has recently decided to eradicate over 2000 hamsters, as 11 of them tested positive for the virus and the first possible case of animal-to-human transmission was recorded in the city.

Hong Kong has also ordered the closure of 34 pet stores and customers who have recently visited these stores have been asked to quarantine. Those who bought rodents were asked to hand them over to the authorities.

The public response has been swift, with thousands of people signing petitions urging the government to drop the decision, there are reports of people hiring private jets to pick up their Hong Kong pet hamsters, and some Samaritans reportedly leaving volunteers adopt hamsters from pet stores in an effort to save them from their grim fate.

China Zero Covid Policy

Earlier this month, authorities in Hong Kong banned flights from at least eight countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, as a precaution against COVID-19.

Recently, China attributed to the country the only known case of the Omicron variant discovered in Beijing, a package that came from Canada. Since then, people have been required to wear masks and gloves when opening packages, especially those coming from outside. China, which reported the first cases of coronavirus two years ago, reported its only death from the disease since May 2021, last week.

The Economists Global Normality Index, which tracks 50 of the world’s largest economies, ranked China 34th, while India, which is currently experiencing the third wave, ranks 8th. China’s strict zero for Covid, which have put millions in isolation again, is also one of three countries on the 50 list where normalcy (defined by factors such as unspent time at home, public transportation, office use, cinema , flights and sports attendance) is lower than it was a year ago. before.

The decision of the Hong Kong government

The government has defended its decision as based on scientific principles and has condemned the irrational stance taken on the authorities’ anti-epidemic efforts.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong said in a statement that the call to kill was received after an employee of the pet store turned out to be positive. Subsequently, when some samples taken from hamsters also tested positive, the animals in question were sent humanely by the government. The Financial Times reported that these rodents had been imported from the Netherlands and that the pet store employee who owned the store had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

In addition to the outrage recorded by the public, animal welfare groups have also condemned the decision taken regarding the hamsters. Animals Asia posted on Twitter, Animals Asia is shocked and saddened by the extermination of thousands of pet hamsters in the Hong Kong SAR. There is still no empirical evidence that hamsters can pass Covid-19 to humans.

But there are also those who see the extermination of hamsters as reasonable and necessary, given the number of human lives lost by COVID-19.

An article on the World Socialist website criticized the outrage against the Hong Kong government. It said the outrage over the death of pet rodents is the latest iteration of a coordinated campaign between the major capitalist powers and the mainstream news media around the world to produce outrage over China’s Zero-COVID policies.

Chinese policies of mass testing, contact tracking, quarantine and, when necessary, blockages have saved millions of lives. The measures have been extremely effective, he said.

So can animals transmit the virus to humans?

So far, there have been reports of dogs, cats, ferrets, zoo animals and shelters, mink and hyenas among others that have tested positive for COVID-19.

In November 2020, Denmark, the world’s largest producer of mink, destroyed its mink population of over 17 million people after virus infections in several hundred human cases were accompanied by cultured minks.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of animals spreading the virus to humans is low.

He says humans can infect animals during close contact, but that more studies are needed to understand how different animals can be affected by COVID-19.

Ideally, those with COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock and wildlife. Some animal-borne coronaviruses can spread to humans and then spread to humans, but this is rare. This is what happened to SARS-CoV-2, which is likely to have originated from bats. says the CDC.