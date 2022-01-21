EPCOT International Arts Festival, 2 Orlando Magic games and more WFTV

International
EPCOT International Arts Festival, 2 Orlando Magic games and more
ORLANDO, Fla – Are you looking for something to do this weekend?
Here are nine events taking place in Central Florida.
1. EPCOT International Art Festival
The EPCOT International Arts Festival continues this weekend.
Disney said the festival will celebrate the best of visual, culinary and performing arts in one destination.
2. PirateFest weekend at LEGOLAND Florida Resort
PirateFest Weekends kicks off at LEGOLAND Florida Resort this weekend.
Families can dive into the final day of the pirate-filled game, including exclusive character meetings and greetings, exciting fun, LEGO constructions and special food.
The event is included with admission to the park.
3. Brevard Renaissance Fair
of Brevard Renaissance Fair is happening this weekend.
The activity takes place from 10:00 to 18:00 on Sunday and Monday.
Located at 2500 Parkway Drive in Melbourne.
4. Busch Gardens Mardi Gras
You can let the good times pass at Busch Gardens this weekend.
The park is hosting a Mardi Gras event until March 6th.
You can enjoy Mardi Gras-style live music and New Orleans-inspired entertainment.
5. Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The Orlando Magic will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
The game starts at 19:00
6. Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls
If you want to watch another basketball game, you have a chance to watch the Magic match against the Chicago Bulls.
Tip is at 6pm on Sunday.
7. Evening of Mozart and Beethoven
If you want to go to a concert this weekend, you can check out an evening of Mozart and Beethoven at the Plaza Live.
The concert is on Monday at 19.00
8. Orange County Heritage Day: Gator Tales
Orange County is hosting Heritage Day this weekend.
The event includes activities that celebrate alligators.
It runs from 10am to 3pm at the Orange County Regional Historic Center.
9. Jennifer Hudson and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Jennifer Hudson with performance with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Steinmetz Hall on Saturday.
The concert is part of the celebrations of the opening of the theaters.
Starts at 20:00
