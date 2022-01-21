Inflatable entertainment venue coming to the International Space Station





article The International Space Station will be getting an upgrade to the orbiting laboratory in the form of an inflatable media studio and arena after an entertainment company selected Axiom Space to manufacture a new module. While an entertainment venue in space may sound far-fetched, Houston-based Axiom Space already has its foot in the door, or hatch, at the ISS. Axiom Space also plans to build a space station. It will launch modules to attach to the current ISS until it is ready to separate and operate as an independent facility in low-Earth orbit. NASA has also given Axiom approval to start launching paying customers to the ISS starting this year. The first launch known as Axiom-1 is scheduled no earlier than March. A second launch, Axiom-2, could launch late in 2022 or early 2023. The civilian crew will arrive at the ISS after embarking on a SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. ASTEROID BIGGER THAN WORLD’S TALLEST BUILDING PASSES ‘NEAR’ EARTH In the latest move for Axiom, a UK-based company called Space Entertainment Enterprise or SEE has contracted the spaceflight company to create a media venue attached to the ISS. The manufactured module called SEE-1 could launch and connect to Axiom’s module at the ISS by the end of 2024. Co-founded by film producers Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, SEE is also behind the movie with actor Tom Cruise that will be partially filmed in space. An artist’s rendering of the SEE-1 entertainment module in space. (Image: SEE) According to SEE, the module will be open to artists, producers and creatives to develop content from movies to sports events. “It will provide a unique and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity,” Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said in a news release. “With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the $ 2 trillion global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit.” This will not be the first inflatable room added to the ISS. The space station currently has the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, known as BEAM , which was a technology demonstration that NASA decided to keep on after a two-year test period. JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE’S GIANT GOLDEN MIRROR OPENS COMPLETING DEPLOYMENT IN SPACE SEE-1 will make up one-fifth of Axiom’s space station when it’s ready to separate from the ISS. The first module of the Axiom Station is currently under construction by Thales Alenia Space and is expected to launch in 2024. “Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is designed as the foundational infrastructure enabling a diverse economy in orbit,” Axiom CEO Michael Suredini said in a statement. “Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers.” According to the latest timeline, Axiom plans to launch one module a year between 2024 and 2028. LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXweather.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/inflatable-entertainment-venue-coming-to-the-international-space-station The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos