Officers shoot to death a man at San Francisco airport near BART station





A police officer holds ballistic shields at the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) following an incident involving a gunman outside the entrance to BART station in San Francisco, California. Thursday, January 20, 2022. Stephen Lam | San Francisco Chronicle | Getty Images San Francisco police officers Thursday morning shot and killed a man who was said to be armed with two pistols at the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport. Sources told the NBC Bay Area that the man was armed with repeated pistols. The California Department of Justice will independently review the shooting, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday evening. At around 7:30 a.m., SFPD officers responded to reports of an armed individual at the terminal in front of BART station and confronted the male suspect, who continued to pose a threat despite attempts to de-escalate, police said. . Officers then used non-lethal means to control the situation, but the suspect continued to advance and officers fired guns, killing him, police said. It was not immediately clear how many officers were involved in the shooting. The first responders were spotted at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) International Terminal following an incident involving a gunman outside the entrance to BART station in San Francisco, California. Thursday, January 20, 2022. Stephen Lam | San Francisco Chronicle | Getty Images An Air Canada employee said he got off a BART train around 7:30 a.m. and heard screams. “Other bosses started leaving. It was then that I started telling everyone, ‘Come back! Come back! They do not want us to come back. Shooter! Shooter!'” Said the airline employee. The suspect was not immediately identified. Police are trying to understand why he was armed at the airport. “At this point in the investigation, there is no indication that this incident is involved in terrorism,” said SFPD officer Grace Gatpandan. A passerby suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, police said. The SFPD will hold a public municipality with additional information within 10 days of the incident, police said. BART service for SFO was temporarily suspended during the incident and passengers were relocated around the affected area. The service has resumed since then, police said. Flight operations were not affected.

