WHO calls on countries around the world to lift international travel bans





The World Health Organization (WHO) has said in a statement on international travel regulations that the ban on international travel should be lifted or eased as strict measures have proved ineffective. Eliminate or alleviate international traffic bans, as they do not add value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress experienced by States Parties, stated in the WHO statement. According to the latter, the high number of cases of infection that have been reported recently suggests that travel restrictions have not prevented the spread of the Omicron variant within the European continent. For this reason, the WHO has suggested that travel rules, including testing and quarantine requirements, be based on risk assessments and avoid placing a financial burden on international travelers, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. In addition, the WHO has also urged countries not to require only evidence of vaccination against COVID-19, suggesting that they should also allow entry for those who have other certificates as there is an unequal distribution of vaccines. DO NOT seek evidence of COVID-19 vaccination for international travel as the only route or condition that allows international travel given the limited global access and unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, added WHO. It has been explained that while vaccines do not eliminate the risk of transmitting COVID-19, they continue to be effective in reducing the risk of serious illness and death. Thus, the creation of a global strategy that would ensure the protection of high-risk populations, focusing mainly on countries with low vaccination rates, is seen as of paramount importance. Although the WHO has made such a call, a large number of EU / Schengen countries have already announced that they will cut the validity of vaccination permits starting on 1 February. This means that they do not plan to waive the requirement to file a vaccination certificate any time soon. Moreover, despite the fact that most countries of the European Union and the Schengen Area tightened their entry rules, the Omicron variant was still widely spread within the continent. Earlier, SchengenvVisaInfo.com reported that despite strict regulations, all EU / Schengen countries are currently experiencing high rates of Omicron infection. The latest update of maps by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control shows that France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands have recorded the highest cases of infection in the last seven days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/who-calls-on-world-countries-to-lift-international-travel-bans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos