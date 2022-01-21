Bad times for the BBC; Gaspard Ulliel remembers – Deadline

Afternoon subscribers, Max Goldbart here. It has been a busy week, but International Insider has covered you. Read on for an in-depth analysis of the week’s biggest international titles.

Bad times for the BBC

License (fee) to kill: It all started with a post on Twitter. Negotiations over the BBC’s future license fee seemed to be moving forward and then suddenly were not. In one of the wildest moves by a member of Boris Johnson’s cabinet (and that’s saying something), UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries took to Twitter last Sunday to announce not only that she had frozen her fee license for the next two years, costing the corporation hundreds of millions of pounds, but also plans to remove it altogether by 2027. “This announcement of the license fee will be the last,” Dorries majestically declared. Gone are the days of the elderly who were threatened with prison sentences and knocking on bailiffs’ doors.

Lighting a fire: Twitter exploded. A whole host of high profile figures including Hugh Grant, Armando Iannucci and Lucy Prebble rushed to the defense of the corporation, while the notion of the BBC’s enemy, Dorries, stripping it of its established source of funding, hit home. Grant called the Johnson government “unpleasant work.” Remember, second only to the NHS, the BBC is arguably the most beloved and talked about public institution in the country. By Monday afternoon, Dorries had done what he had to do and set the license fee agreement in parliament, with an apparent drive of some of its harshest rhetoric. Instead of “the license fee days are over”, she announced a review of the BBC funding model that will be launched soon. Commentators were quick to point out that, with the UK government having on average one Culture Secretary a year for the last decade, the likelihood that she will still be in office in 2027 is similar to her earnings. I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here !.

Within the agreement: With the future of the license fee in doubt, but not fully completed, the BBC’s most immediate problem is to survive the coming years. The rate that rises to 9 159.50 ($ 216.30) for the next two years before returning to rising inflation will cost the corporation about 1.5 1.5 billion ($ 2 billion) over six years, which is more than the entire BBC1’s annual programming budget. The BBC negotiating team wanted inflationary growth for the next six years. Therefore, surpluses and cost reductions are on the way and all eyes are on CEO Tim Davie, who is likely to use the next Annual Plan to announce something more drastic. TV channels like BBC2, entire radio services or smaller genres are all on the line of fire. On Tuesday morning, Davie said “nothing is off the agenda” and politely expressed that he was “surprised” by the way Dorries had handled the issue. Early candidate for underestimation of the year.

Wait, what about Channel 4?: Since Dorries took over in September, government anger has turned to the country’s largest broadcaster, but apparently far from the third largest: Channel 4, whose proposed sale was the baby of its predecessor John Whittingdale. I discovered on Tuesday that the decision to privatize Channel 4, which felt like a job completed about six months ago, has probably been postponed again until the spring. of The long-awaited White Paper of the UK government, which will include the final decision, was initially expected last fall, but the Dorries department is understood to be facing a workload.

The world mourns Gaspard Ulliel

“He was shaping the future of French cinema”: The world was in shock the Wednesday after tragic death e The Knight of the Moon two-time Cesar star and actor Gaspard Ulliel in a skiing accident at just 37 years old. Tributes flooded in for Ulliel, who also played in Hannibal Rising, It’s Just the End of the World and was the face of Chanel. Director Xavier Dolan described the news as “incredible and crazy” and praised “Dolan’s discreet laughter, watchful eye, talent, hearing, whispers and kindness”. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Ulliel “grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him”, while Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux wrote: “Gaspard was part of the new generation that is shaping the future of French cinema. he has always known how to choose his films and determine the direction of his career. ” The actor had a son with French model and singer Gaëlle Piétri.

Berlin Competition Bonanza

Almost there: It seemed uncertain for a while, but the Berlin Film Festival 2022 (almost certainly) will happen. This week, the International Competition lineup was unveiled and is a typical high-level art case. Highlights include Claire Denis making her debut at the Berlin Competition, with Both sides of the blade with Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon, and new photos by Hong Sang-soo and Rithy Panh. Elsewhere, Berlinale special programs feature photos by directors including Peter Strickland, Dario Argento and Sophie Hyde.

Speaking of: Following the announcement of the program, Tom Grater sat down with Berlinale bosses Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek to discuss plans for the 72nd edition of the festival. An interesting thing from our interview, Rissenbeek told us that the festival is planning to organize a series of shows only for the industry, so that participating delegates do not need to enter the group with a general audience for tickets, especially with all cinemas strictly limited. up to 50% of capacity currently.

The situation is changing: The hope is that, with only three weeks to complete, the restrictions currently in effect will be the same at festival time. However, Covid presents a series of liquid challenges and the organizers of the Berlinale will look on nervously as cases continue to reach record highs day after day in Germany. Restrictions have been set by local governments in the country and Rissenbeek told us he is in daily contact with authorities in the city of Berlin.

Paradise on break

Tickets to America: Covid is calming down, but the movie world quickly remembered her power to get frustrated after Universal’s next film, George Clooney / Julia Roberts, starring romcom Ticket to Heaven was stopped after about 12 casts and crew infected with the virus, according to Deadline sources. Clooney and Roberts are thought to have flown home to the US to wait for the increase in cases in Queensland. There is hope that the megayye duo may return to the stage next month. WHEN WILL THIS END.

Master plan by David Kosse

Great interview: Interview to read here while Nancy sat down with Netflix international film deputy David Kosse. Kosse has been tasked with leading the award for the non-American broadcaster’s film production and has big plans, having given up on Pablo Sorrentino’s Oscar. The hand of God late last year and JA Bayona’s Snow Society and the spinoff of Spanish features The Bird Box yet to come. Go deeper as former Universal and Film4 executive talks about top talent, non-English language shows and Ed Berger All quiet on the Western Front remake.

African stock marketElsewhere on Netflix, Tom had all the details of the $ 1 million platform fund for young film and television students in sub-Saharan Africa, which will cover the cost of tuition, accommodation, study materials and expenses. living for the next generation of filmmakers. read.

A man named Marc

For a long time: Has been waiting for a while, but the long-awaited American adaptation of Swedish comedy A man named Ove took another big step forward this week, as Andreas revealed Finding Neverland, World War I Mr. AND Kite Runner Director Marc Forster will direct the photo. SF Studios is a producer and two-time Oscar nominee for David Magee (Pi’s Life, Mary Poppins Returns) is screenwriting the project, reuniting with Forster after their collaboration on the drama Finding Neverland, for which both were nominated BAFTA. Tom Hanks will play the lead role, news that was revealed almost five years ago. It will make room in a busy schedule that includes that of Apple Air Masters, Robert Zemeckis Pinocchio, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid city and the biography of Elvis by Baz Luhrmann. the original A man named Ove was nominated for two Oscars, becoming the most watched foreign film in the US in 2016.

Wallace & Gromit are back

Say cheese: They do not come very often like that when they do man must be excited. Wallace and Grom’s sixth film in 35 years will air in 2024, an untitled project that will embrace the fears of modern day automation as Grom tries to save his master from becoming overly dependent on his inventions. after creating an “intelligent gnome”. Sounds a bit familiar? Good thing it’s not an Amazon project. The photo is Wallace & Grom’s first film coming out of Aardman Animations’ mega-deal with Netflix and will premiere on BBC One in the UK. Meanwhile, Aardman / Netflix is ​​highly anticipated Chicken Run sequel unveiled Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi as chair as it prepares for launch next year.

Fundamentals

🌶️ A hot week: John de Mol and Stephen Lambert (photo: l to r), two of the best format creators in the world, are combining for the first time in the UK and US versions of the Dutch format of de Mol The million dollar island. No networks have been attached yet.

🌶️ Another: Roger Michell’s latest film, Elizabeth documentary about the Queen of England, It is taken by Signature Entertainment and will air on the monarch’s Jubilee Platinum in June.

🌶️ Another: HBO Max LatAm ka expanded its catalog rapidly following an ITV Studios package deal it contains Bay, Bump AND Romulus.

🚚 On the move: Veteran WarnerMedia Europe executive Barbara Salabe is leaving her role as President of Italy, Spain and Portugal after 10 years. Her replacement was rapidly was discovered to be Thomas J. Ciampa.

🚚 Another moving: XYZ Movies has promoted Pip Ngo to Senior Vice President of Sales and Purchases.

🏪 Setting up the store: The Entertainment Federation has taken another step in its quest for world domination with launch of the German dress Glisk alongside veteran executives Philipp Steffens and Julie Link.

🏆 Latest prices: It is happening AND Anneta won big at France’s Lights Awards.

🍿 Cash register: Spider Man: There is no way home It `s done highest grossing film of all time in Mexico and has crossed the $ 900 million mark in international coffers.

🎦 Trailer: Teaser ra for Sky / Curiosity Stream’s Dean Reed doc Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy.

Tom Grater contributed to this week’s International Insider.