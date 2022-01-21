Yemeni rebels say Saudi-led airstrikes in jail kill 70

SANAA, Yemen (AP) A Saudi-led airstrike targeting a Yemeni Houthi rebel-run prison killed at least 70 prisoners and injured dozens on Friday, a rebel minister said. The attack was part of an air offensive that a few hours ago removed the poorest country in the Arab world from the internet.

The intense campaign comes after Iranian-backed Houthis claimed a drone and missile strike that struck inside the UAE capital earlier in the week. It marked a major escalation in the conflict, a brutal civil war in Yemen, where the Saudi-led coalition, backed by the United Arab Emirates, has been fighting rebels since 2015.

Taha al-Motawakel, the health minister in the Houthi government that controls the north of the country, told the Associated Press in the capital, Sanaa, that 70 prisoners were killed in prison, but he expects the number to rise in the coming hours as many of them the injured were seriously injured.

Earlier on Friday, a Saudi-led airstrike in the port city of Hodeida, later confirmed by satellite photos analyzed by the AP, struck a telecommunications hub there, which is key to Yemen’s internet connection. The airstrikes also hit near Sanaa, held by the Houthis since late 2014.

Basheer Omar, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen, said rescuers continued to pass through the rebel-run prison in the northern city of Saada.

The number is likely to increase, unfortunately, “Omar said. The Red Cross had relocated some of the injured to facilities elsewhere, he said. He had no defect as to how many were killed and how many were injured.

Médecins Sans Frontières in a separate statement stated only the number of injured at about 200 people.

From what I hear from my colleague in Saada, there are many bodies still at the scene of the airstrike, many people missing, said Ahmed Mahat, the head of the organization’s mission in Yemen. It seems to have been a horrific act of violence.

Save the Children said earlier that more than 60 were killed in Saada, describing the prison holding detained immigrants.

The initial report of casualties from Saada is appalling, said Gillian Moyes, director of Save the Children in Yemen. Immigrants seeking a better life for themselves and their families, Yemeni civilians injured by dozens, is a sight we never hoped to wake up to in Yemen.

As for the airstrike on Hodeida, NetBlocks said the internet outage started around 1am local time and affected TeleYemen, the state monopoly that controls internet access in the country. TeleYemen is now run by the Houthis who have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since late 2014.

“Yemen is facing a nationwide collapse of its internet connection,” NetBlocks said after an airstrike on a telecommunications building.

The San Diego-based Center for Applied Data Analysis and San Francisco-based Internet firm CloudFlare also noted a nationwide outage affecting Yemen starting at the same time.

Over 12 hours later, the internet remained off. The Norwegian Refugee Council described the attack as an open attack on civilian infrastructure that will also affect the delivery of our aid.

Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite news channel said the attack on the telecommunications building killed and injured an unspecified number of people. He posted chaotic images of people digging through the rubble to find a body while gunshots were heard. Aid workers helped the bloodied survivors.

Save the Children said Hodeida’s attack killed at least three children playing on a football field. The satellite photos analyzed by the AP corresponded to photos shared on social media of the telecommunications building being flattened by the airstrike.

The Saudi-led coalition agreed to carry out accurate airstrikes to destroy militia capabilities around the port of Hodeidah. She did not immediately concede hitting a telecommunications target as described by NetBlocks, but instead called Hodeida a hub for Iranian piracy and arms smuggling to support the Houthis.

Iran has denied the Houthi armaments, although UN experts, independent analysts and Western countries point to evidence showing Tehran’s links to weapons.

The FALCON submarine cable transports internet to Yemen via the Hodeida port along the Red Sea for TeleYemen. The FALCON cable has another landing in Yemen’s far eastern port, Ghaydah, but most of Yemen’s population lives west of it along the Red Sea.

A FALCON cable cut in 2020 caused by the anchor of a ship also caused widespread internet outages in Yemen. Ground cables to Saudi Arabia have been cut off since the start of the civil war in Yemen, while connections to two other underwater cables have not yet been made in the midst of the conflict, TeleYemen said earlier.

The Saudi-led coalition entered Yemen’s civil war in 2015 to try to bring back to power the internationally recognized poor country government ousted by the Houthis a year ago. The war has turned into the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with international criticism of Saudi airstrikes that have killed hundreds of civilians and targeted the country’s infrastructure. The Houthis, meanwhile, have used child soldiers and planted landmines indiscriminately across the country. About 130,000 people, including over 13,000 civilians, have been killed in targeted attacks, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Events Project.

The fighting reached the United Arab Emirates, a Saudi ally, on Monday when the Houthis took over a drone and missile attack in Abu Dhabi, killing three people and wounding six. Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its forces from the conflict, they remain heavily involved in the war and support local militias on the ground in Yemen.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was alarmed by the ongoing airstrikes in Sanaa, Hodeida and other places in Yemen, as well as by specific shelling attacks. The special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, wrapped up a visit to Riyadh on Thursday aimed at discussing growing hostilities with Saudi and exiled Saudi government officials.

All parties must urgently renew peace efforts and do more to ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian access, the US State Department wrote on Thursday.

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attacks in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, as well as in other Houthis-claimed Saudi Arabia, and underlined the need to hold the perpetrators accountable. responsible and bring them to justice.

“Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE ambassador to the UN, praised the council, which spoke with one voice,” saying the Houthi terrorist attack was a clear threat to the entire international community.

Asked about Friday’s deadly airstrike in Saada prison, she referred to the coalition, but also added that the alliance does everything to abide by international law and the proportionate response to all its military operations.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, UAE. Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

