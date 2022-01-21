The Omicron wave has likely reached its peak in Canada: Tam

The latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant may have reached its peak, with the average daily number of cases dropping by 28 percent compared to last week, says Canada’s top public health official. But hospitalizations and intensive care admissions that remain after infections are still on the rise.

ICU numbers are still steeply rising, said Canada’s Chief of Public Health Dr. Theresa Tam on Friday.

The January time period may peak, but hospitalizations and ICU admissions may continue to rise for some time. So this is February and I really hope to be in a better position by the end of next month.

Hospitals are seeing very few cases of Delta or other variants, but the high volume of Omicron cases has resulted in an unprecedented number of new day hospitalizations exceeding the historical maximum over the past week.

On average more than 10,000 people with COVID-19 are being treated every day in hospitals, while more than 1,100 people are in the ICU.

We still have some tough weeks ahead and the potential for more bumps along the way, Tam said.

Omicron can cause serious results. We can not trivialize this virus. Many people, especially those at highest risk, get very seriously ill and in fact, many have died, and we must do everything possible to prevent them.

The large volume of cases has also resulted in more reports of severe cases in children, but they are still very rare in terms of scale, Tam said, adding that the vast majority of serious illnesses still occur in those over age 60 years old.

While there was a degree of underestimation due to changes in testing policies, the seven-day average for new daily cases was close to 27,000 as of Jan. 19, she said.

Tam reiterated the strong protective effects of the vaccine and encouraged the public to get their booster vaccines and vaccinate qualified children. More than 6.5 million eligible Canadians do not yet have their first or second dose, and coverage for eligible children currently stands at 51 percent with at least one dose, she added.

For administrative purposes, including international travel, entering certain public spaces, or performing certain tasks, Tam explained that the definition of fully vaccinated still consists of the primary series, or the first two doses for a two-dose, one-dose vaccine. of Janssen. vaccine.

But we all know that it is very important to take booster doses, especially in Omicron’s time, so we started to move the terminology now to the concept of being updated for all acceptable doses, she said.

Now is not the time [to change the definition of fully vaccinated] because not everyone had the opportunity to take that extra dose or to be updated not in Canada and certainly not globally.

With expectations that the virus will be here for a long time, Tam also addressed questions about the possibility of a fourth vaccine dose. She acknowledged that there are a number of unknowns, but the priority now is to prevent serious outcomes, even though health officials see a long-term approach to treating the virus.

The flu, for example, is now an annual vaccine that people have had for decades every year, she said.

There are very good examples of where vaccines can be given from time to time throughout the course of our lives.