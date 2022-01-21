13-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in the death of a teenager in East York Toronto – Toronto

Toronto police say they charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in East York.

Det. Sgt. Rob Choe, with the homicide unit, told reporters at a news conference Friday that it was about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a shooting in the underground parking garage of an apartment building on Gamble Avenue, near Pape Street. and Cosburn.

When officers arrived, Choe said a teenage boy was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was found dead at the scene, police said.

Police have confirmed the identity of the victim as Jordan Carter. Global News learned that he attended the Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke.

A photo of the victim, 15-year-old Jordan Carter.

Leaflet / Toronto Police



Read more: A 15-year-old boy lost his life after being shot in Toronto’s East York neighborhood

The story goes down the ad

A 13-year-old boy was arrested, Choe said.

He said the boy faces a charge of second-degree murder.

According to the law on criminal justice for young people, due to the age of the offender, his name can not be revealed. The accused is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Friday morning, Choe said.

Trends Bat Out of Hell rock star Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.

Adele bursts into tears announcing the concert delay in Las Vegas

Two pistols and ammunition were found in connection with the investigation, he added.

“We are claiming that the 13-year-old is responsible for Jordan Carter’s death in connection with the shooting,” Choe said.

No other suspects are being sought, Choe said, but he added if anyone has any additional information to report to the police or go through Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 8th murder for 2022 so far.

Police at the scene after a fatal shooting on Gamble Avenue in Toronto.

Suzette Francis / Global News



‘Worrying’ increase in gun violence, says Toronto Police

During Friday’s press conference, Toronto police said the fatal shooting has a traumatic impact and speaks to the alarming rise in gun violence.

The story goes down the ad

“In this case, the involvement of two teenage boys is almost unimaginable, and as a community we have to be devastated,” said Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue, of Detective Operations, said.

“It is a sad and unfortunate example of the proliferation of weapons in our city.”

Pogue said investigators would be “ruthless” to look at the origins and how these firearms were involved in the first place.

She added in past experience, most firearms have come from across the border into the United States.

















1:30

A large amount of weapons used in the Toronto crimes come from the US: Police





A large amount of weapons used in the Toronto crimes come from the US: Police

