International
13-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in the death of a teenager in East York Toronto – Toronto
Toronto police say they charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in East York.
Det. Sgt. Rob Choe, with the homicide unit, told reporters at a news conference Friday that it was about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a shooting in the underground parking garage of an apartment building on Gamble Avenue, near Pape Street. and Cosburn.
When officers arrived, Choe said a teenage boy was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was found dead at the scene, police said.
Police have confirmed the identity of the victim as Jordan Carter. Global News learned that he attended the Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke.
Read more:
A 15-year-old boy lost his life after being shot in Toronto’s East York neighborhood
A 13-year-old boy was arrested, Choe said.
He said the boy faces a charge of second-degree murder.
According to the law on criminal justice for young people, due to the age of the offender, his name can not be revealed. The accused is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Friday morning, Choe said.
Trends
Bat Out of Hell rock star Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.
Adele bursts into tears announcing the concert delay in Las Vegas
Two pistols and ammunition were found in connection with the investigation, he added.
“We are claiming that the 13-year-old is responsible for Jordan Carter’s death in connection with the shooting,” Choe said.
No other suspects are being sought, Choe said, but he added if anyone has any additional information to report to the police or go through Crime Stoppers.
This is Toronto’s 8th murder for 2022 so far.
‘Worrying’ increase in gun violence, says Toronto Police
During Friday’s press conference, Toronto police said the fatal shooting has a traumatic impact and speaks to the alarming rise in gun violence.
“In this case, the involvement of two teenage boys is almost unimaginable, and as a community we have to be devastated,” said Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue, of Detective Operations, said.
“It is a sad and unfortunate example of the proliferation of weapons in our city.”
Pogue said investigators would be “ruthless” to look at the origins and how these firearms were involved in the first place.
She added in past experience, most firearms have come from across the border into the United States.
A large amount of weapons used in the Toronto crimes come from the US: Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8529134/teen-charged-gamble-avenue-homicide-east-york-toronto/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022