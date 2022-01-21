



Hong Kong officials will destroy 2,000 hamsters and small animals after a worker and 11 rodents from the Little Boss pet store tested positive for the Delta coronavirus variant, Victor Ting, Gigi Choy and Elizabeth Cheung report. South China Morning Post. Hong Kong has adopted a zero Covid strategy, sealing explosions with strict isolation and quarantine. Although there is no evidence that pets have transmitted the disease to humans, officials are acting recklessly, says Hong Kong Health Secretary Sophia Chan.Guardians Helen Davidson. The city immediately suspended sale and importation of small mammals. After a 23-year-old Little Boss employee was diagnosed with the first untraceable Delta variant in more than three months, authorities tested 178 hamsters, rabbits and chinchillas at the Little Boss pet store and storage house, according to Guardian. At least two people associated with Little Boss have tested positive and 150 of the store customers have been quarantined, according to South China Morning Post. Tani, all kinds of rodents at pet stores in the city will be killed, along with all the animals sold at Little Boss and his warehouse. We do not want to kill all the animals, but we must protect public health and animal health, says Thomas Sit, assistant director of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department in Hong Kong. We have no choice, we have to make a final decision. IN 213 deaths in totalsince the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of 7.5 million has maintained a very low mortality rate, according to Associated Press. However, the vaccination rate in Hong Kong is also low, with only about 70 percent of the population receiving both vaccines, and up to 20 percent of older individuals being fully vaccinated, Katrina Hamlin reports for Reuterss. The Hong Kong government has strongly advised landlords to deliver any hamster purchased in the city since Dec. 22 for euthanasia, according to a local newspaper.standard,but the Hong Kong Organization for Animal Welfare and Protection say this is not mandatory. Two shipments of hamster from the Netherlandsimported on 22 December 2021 and 7 January 2022 are of particular interest to the authorities, for standard. The extermination has sparked outrage among animal rights activists. Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals write is shocked and concerned about the government’s recent announcement of the treatment of over 2000 small animals, which have not taken into account animal welfare and human-animal connection. or Petition Change.org has won over 30,000 signatures to stop the killing of Little Bosss small pets. These cases are not the first time animals have been killed as they tested positive for the coronavirus. In November 2020, Denmark killed more than 15 million minks after discovering a mutated form of the virus that spread to humans. The Netherlands and Spain also killed at least one million mink, too Guardians Sophie Kevany. Recommended videos

