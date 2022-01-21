Maui Company Honored For Cocoa And Dark Chocolate | News, Sports, Work

International
A chocolate maker from the farm in Lahaina recently received a pair of awards for its dark chocolate products and the cocoa used to make it.
Chocolate Maui Ku’ia Estate was named a “Manufacturer of Excellence” and was awarded the Gold Award in the Asia-Pacific Region at the International Cocoa Excellence Awards 2021, virtually announced by Rome, Italy on 16 December. He was also named the winner of a 2022 good food award in the dark chocolate category on Friday, the company announced.
The local chocolate maker was rated against 231 other samples from 53 different origins at the Cocoa Awards of Excellence. All the manufacturers sent samples of dried cocoa to France, where they were processed into alcoholic beverages and 66 percent dark chocolate with cocoa was made by each of the top 50 finalists from a single chocolate maker. In the Asia-Pacific region, there were 13 finalists; eight were awarded gold and the other five were awarded silver or bronze. Another producer from Hawaii, Lydgate Farms of Kauai, won a Silver Award.
A personal ceremony for good food awards, in which the Maui Ku’ia Estate chocolate was honored for its dark chocolate, has been rescheduled for March 4 in San Francisco. The company was previously named one of 351 finalists from nearly 2,000 applications nationwide. Another finalist from Maui is Pauwela Beverage Company in the beverage category.
“These awards prove what we have known all along: that we can produce world-class chocolate from farm to bar.” Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate founder and lead chocolate maker Gunars Valkirs said in a press release. “I can no longer be proud of our chocolate company and our great team.”
He thanked Vice President of Farm and Factory Operations Daniel O’Doherty and cocoa farmers David McPherson and Palani Wright.
Located at 78 Ulupono St. in Lahaina, Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Estate gives 100 percent of its net profits to Maui nonprofits.
For more information, visit mauichocolate.com.
