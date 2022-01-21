Canada ‘could’ have crossed the peak of the Omicron wave, says chief doctor

Canada may have passed the peak of the Omicron wave, but the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 is now at its highest level since the start of the pandemic, said today the Chief of Public Health of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam.

“In the weeks since the modeling update, there are early indications that infections may have peaked nationally, including daily case counts, test positivity, Rt or effective reproduction number, and wastewater surveillance trends. Tam said today.

Nationwide, the average daily number of cases has dropped by 28 percent since last week. Tam warned that, because laboratory testing could not cope with the demand as Omicron spread, this number could underestimate the current number of cases.

Tam also said that with test positivity at 22 percent and a seven-day average of almost 27,000 daily cases, COVID-19 is widespread across the country.

While the current wave may have peaked, Tam said hospitalization rates are still rising rapidly and many hospitals across Canada are under “intense tension”.

“Over the past week, an average of over 10,000 people with COVID-19 were being treated daily in our hospitals, exceeding the maximum daily figures for all previous waves of the pandemic,” Tam said.

“That includes over 1,100 people in intensive care units, which is higher than all, except the third wave peak.”

Tam again encouraged all unvaccinated Canadians and those who have not yet received boosters to grow.

Asked about a report from the University of Washington that said the pandemic was closing, Tam said it was “possible” but called for caution.

See: Dr. Tam reports the potential peak of national COVID-19 cases:

Dr. Tam reports the potential peak of national cases with COVID-19 Canada’s public health chief says national cases of COVID-19 may have peaked, but hospitalizations are still on the rise. 1:12

“There are many experts in the world trying to solve this question. I do not think so [this is] “necessarily the scenario, but it is a possible scenario, so I think we should prepare for different possible futures”, she said.

Tam noted that Canadians who have recovered from the virus or received booster vaccines will now have strong immune responses. She also warned that uncertainty over how quickly increased immunity would decline and the threat of new variants emerging complicates the business of making predictions.

Behind the peaks of the Omicron

“There will be future variants. It is a feature of viral infections that they are constantly changing and forming new variants,” said Dr. Cory Neudorf, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan.

“We can have a longer period where a great importance[portion] of the population is immune to new waves … We will see more COVID waves coming our way in the next year or two, but the signs point to smaller, less severe ones. “

Neudorf agreed to Tam’s call for the Canadians to take their reinforcing blows when they qualify. He also called for an earlier emphasis on vaccine parity worldwide to minimize the risk of future variants appearing abroad.

“A lot of the global population is still fully vulnerable,” he said. “We are in a dangerous phase right now, with this combination of immunized and partially immunized people in many countries. It provides good conditions for the virus to change.”

Epidemiologist Caroline Colijn, head of research in Canada 150 in mathematics for evolution, infection and public health at Simon Fraser University, said the potential for future variants makes it difficult to know how the pandemic will develop as this wave led by Omicron ulet.

Colijnsais she also does not expect the Omicron’s trajectory to match that of South Africa, which experienced one of the world’s first increases of the variant.

The wave of that country rose and fell sharply, but the time of Omicron’s arrival in Canada, just before the busy winter break, sets in a different path, as well as the return of millions of children and young people to schools and universities.

“It will flatten the top of that wave and extend it a little longer,” Colijn said.

In the long run, she said, Canada will need strategies to address future waves which may or may not be smaller than this Omicron increase, depending on how the virus evolves.

“Most of us will probably want some COVID testing and virus surveillance … maybe we are willing to live with masks in some environments and support and want cleaner air,” she continued.

“We will have to decide as a society if there are mitigation measures we are willing to live with.”