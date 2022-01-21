Biden and Kishida agree to boost security and economic co-operation amid growing concerns



By David Brunnstrom, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Michael Martina

WASHINGTON / TOKYO (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a virtual meeting Friday to step up co-operation on urgent economic and security issues, including China, North Korea’s missiles and the Russian threat. to Ukraine.

The online meeting, their first substantive talks since Kishida became Japan’s prime minister in October, followed “two plus two” discussions this month, in which defense and foreign ministers from old allies expressed strong concern about power in China and pledged to respond if necessary for destabilizing activity in the Indo-Pacific.

Kishida said he and Biden had agreed to co-operate to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, to work closely on China and the North Korean missile issue, and also to co-operate in Ukraine.

He also said that Japan will host a meeting of the Quad group of the United States, Japan, Australia and India in the first half of this year with Biden.

Biden accepted the invitation and indicated his intention to visit in late spring, a senior US administration official said, adding that one of the goals of the Quad meeting would be to review the progress of a promise to supply one billion doses. COVID-19 vaccine in the southeast. Asia by the end of 2022 https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-says-delivering-vaccine-pledge-asia-key-quad-credibility-2021-10-20.

Kishida said he and Biden also agreed to create an economic version of a “two plus two” ministry to promote economic co-operation. The US official said this will focus on supply chains, technology investments, standard setting and export controls.

“We agreed to work together to advance co-operation between like-minded countries to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kishida told reporters. “We agreed to work closely on issues related to China, including the East and South China Seas, Hong Kong and Uyghur Xinjiang (Autonomous Region), as well as North Korea ‘s nuclear and missile issues.”

Kishida said he and Biden would work closely to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine and “maintain close contact with allies and other partners and continue to communicate to the point that any attack will face strong action.” In a Twitter post, Biden said it was “an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance, the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.”

A White House statement said Biden had welcomed Kishida’s decision to increase defense spending and “stressed the importance of maintaining these vital investments over time”.

He said both stressed the importance of strengthening cyber security and decided “to reverse” China’s efforts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas.

The U.S. official told reporters that U.S.-Japan solidarity was in “full display” in the virtual 90-minute session.

The two had a “very deep discussion” on China, sharing concerns about intimidating neighbors and “predatory” steps in trade and other areas, he said, adding that Kishida was particularly concerned about China’s nuclear construction.

The White House said leaders condemned North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches, and the U.S. official said Biden had made it clear that Washington would work closely with Japan and South Korea to discourage “possible provocations that could follow “.

North Korea launched tactical guided missiles this week in a series of recent launches and announced on Thursday that it could reconsider a moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.

The U.S. official said Biden and Kishida had had a “strong” discussion about the need for the United States to play an active role in trade and trade architecture in Asia.

The Biden administration has been criticized for lacking a strong economic backbone in its Asia strategy after then-President Donald Trump stepped down from a regional trade framework now known as the CPTPP in 2017, but it has been cautious about turned into a pact that critics say threatens jobs in the US. .

A senior US policy official for China said Wednesday Washington intends to set “common goals” for economic co-operation with Indo-Pacific countries in early 2022.

Friday’s summit was followed by other security-related meetings involving Indo-Pacific leaders – two plus-two talks between Japan and France on Thursday and between the Australian and British foreign and defense ministers on Friday.

Biden last year hosted the Quad group’s first personal summit, at which leaders vowed to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific “fearless of coercion.”

China has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan, which it claims as its own.

Kishida said this week Japan would strengthen its defenses against islands near Taiwan, comments that followed a promise in October to review the security strategy in order to consider “all options, including mastery of so-called strike capabilities.” the enemy “.

