A demonstrator holds a banner during a rally called #SayNOtoPutin in Kiev, Ukraine, on January 9th. SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP via Getty Images January 21, 2022, at 16:08 It has been another busy week in the world news. Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz! Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. It has been another busy week in the world news. Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz! 1. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met this week with his Moscow counterpart in a bid to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. What is the name of the Russian foreign ministers? Sergei Shoigu

Mikhail Mishustin

Sergey Lavrov

Vladimir Putin 2. Meanwhile, the troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization withdrew from a peacekeeping operation in which country this week? finland

Georgia

Belarus

Kazakhstan As the unrest in Kazakhstan is fading, ordinary citizens are left to pick up the pieces, writes Akbota Karibayeva. 3. Which militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, earlier this week? al Qaeda

Islamic State

Huthi

al-Shabab The Biden administration, which removed Houthi from the U.S. terrorist list after taking office last year, is now considering redefining the group as a terrorist organization, MPs Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch’s representatives report in the Situation Report. of the week. 4. Who was elected President of the European Parliament on Tuesday? Alice Bah Tost

Roberta Metsola

Sira Rego

Kosma Zlotowski 5. On Wednesday, Barbados held its first general election since becoming a republic last year. Which is the ruling party of the country, which has retained its parliamentary majority? Democratic Labor Party

They lower the Free Party

Barbados Labor Party

Alliance for Progress Party 6. Which country is the controversial host of the ongoing African Cup of Nations football tournament? mountain

sudan

Ethiopia

Cameroon In this week Africa Brief, FP Nosmot Gbadamosi explains how the ongoing Cameroon conflict has affected the tournament. 7. News was published this week that Israeli authorities allegedly targeted their citizens with military-level spyware. Which Israeli-based technology firm is behind its production? NSO Group

Double secret octopus

Cynet

Elbit systems 8. On Monday, North Korea opened its borders for the first time since the beginning of 2020, resuming trade with which country? Japan

China

Russia

South Korea 9. In recent years, several U.S. officials abroad have reported a mysterious set of symptoms, the origin of which has plagued U.S. intelligence agencies. Now, a new CIA analysis says the symptoms were possible not the result of a campaign coordinated by a malevolent foreign actor. What is this presumed syndrome called? Berlin syndrome

Moscow Syndrome

Beijing syndrome

Havana Syndrome 10. A couple in China decided to get married this week after meeting in what unusual situation? Serving together on the organizing committee for the Beijing Olympics

Working together as astronauts on the new space station in China orbit

Getting stuck in blocking COVID-19 together in their second meeting

You scored It's a big world out there! Stay up to date with global events by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policymain daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense. Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk

