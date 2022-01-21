Quiz

This week in the FP international news quiz: Ukraine remains under threat, Barbados holds elections, and North Korea opens its border.


A Ukrainian protester holds a sign saying

A demonstrator holds a banner during a rally called #SayNOtoPutin in Kiev, Ukraine, on January 9th. SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP via Getty Images

January 21, 2022, at 16:08

It has been another busy week in the world news. Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz!

Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.

1. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met this week with his Moscow counterpart in a bid to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What is the name of the Russian foreign ministers?




2. Meanwhile, the troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization withdrew from a peacekeeping operation in which country this week?




As the unrest in Kazakhstan is fading, ordinary citizens are left to pick up the pieces, writes Akbota Karibayeva.

3. Which militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, earlier this week?




The Biden administration, which removed Houthi from the U.S. terrorist list after taking office last year, is now considering redefining the group as a terrorist organization, MPs Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch’s representatives report in the Situation Report. of the week.

4. Who was elected President of the European Parliament on Tuesday?




5. On Wednesday, Barbados held its first general election since becoming a republic last year. Which is the ruling party of the country, which has retained its parliamentary majority?




6. Which country is the controversial host of the ongoing African Cup of Nations football tournament?




In this week Africa Brief, FP Nosmot Gbadamosi explains how the ongoing Cameroon conflict has affected the tournament.

7. News was published this week that Israeli authorities allegedly targeted their citizens with military-level spyware. Which Israeli-based technology firm is behind its production?




8. On Monday, North Korea opened its borders for the first time since the beginning of 2020, resuming trade with which country?




9. In recent years, several U.S. officials abroad have reported a mysterious set of symptoms, the origin of which has plagued U.S. intelligence agencies. Now, a new CIA analysis says the symptoms were possible not the result of a campaign coordinated by a malevolent foreign actor.

What is this presumed syndrome called?




10. A couple in China decided to get married this week after meeting in what unusual situation?




You scored

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk

