OU International Student Allegations of Racist Incident Including Men’s Lacrosse Club Under University Investigation | tidings

The Student Affairs Division, Office of Student Conduct, OU Fitness and Recreation, and Student Life are reviewing a January 17 incident on the football field within the school, where an international OU student suspected of being a member of the Mens Lacrosse OU Club commented racist towards a group of international students.

Ali Barazi, a second computer science student from Syria, said he and his friends were playing in the fields when a member of the OU lacrosse club came and told them in a very rude way to leave the field.

As he was leaving their group of 13-14 people off the field, Barazi said a group, including him and some friends, went to the team to ask why they had to leave and asked the team to use a more polite tone next time. needed fields. Equality said this resulted in increased verbal aggression by a member of the lacrosse team.

Then the boy became aggressive again and said, Oh, you guys come here every Saturday and devalue the value of our soccer goals, our goals in the lacrosse, and you throw the ball at them, said Barazi. I’ve seen those goals be there during snowstorms and throughout the rain and storms, and I don’t know how hitting a soccer ball would devalue it more than that.

Barazi said his friend asked him if they could use a set of broken goals on the field to continue their game.

A guy from behind (the group) responded. The guy was like, you Mexicans, we’re not doing you shit, said Barazi. And I do not think there was a single Mexican there. It was somewhat rude.

After that, Barazi said verbal insults were exchanged between him, his group and the team.

As we were leaving, a group of people said: Yes, go get your soccer ball and go back to Mexico, Barazi said. I stopped, and I will be honest, I said a few things, but none of them was any racist language. I could have turned them into a couple of swear words in the heat of the moment.

Barazi said he and his friends decided to leave and when they did, a team member approached him and explained that they wanted to prevent injury by asking Barazi to leave the field.

They said, well, (if) you do not want to leave, do not leave, but what if this ball hits you? It can kill one of you because it’s very difficult, Barazi said. I can not say for sure that this was a threat. It could have been (that) he was actually warning us. The overall tone of the situation and the things they had said throughout that quarrel make it seem like it might be a very clever way to make a threat.

Ammar Al Batrani, a senior architectural engineer present during the incident, sent an email to various individuals after 17 January. Scott Fritzen, Dean of the College of International Studies; Rebecca Cruise, associate dean of the College of International Studies; Robyn Rojas, director of international student services; David Surratt, Vice President for Student Affairs; and Garry Armstrong, associate director of OU Fitness and Recreation.

When you are a minority and hear those words directed at you, it is immoral and against the values ​​of the University of Oklahoma, wrote Batrani. It was such an uncomfortable situation for all of us as (an) international community here. It is a shame that such situations continue to occur in OU and appropriate measures are not taken.

Kesha Keith, communications director for Student Affairs, wrote in an email that the Student Affairs Division will meet with members of the Lacrosse Club, their advisor, and the group of international students who reported the incident. Fit + Rec is also analyzing the process of securing field access in intramural areas.

OU Club Lacrosse wrote to The Daily via Facebook that, on Monday, there was a misunderstanding with the group of students who were on the field during the designated training time using the equipment owned by OU Club Lacrosse.

After a brief conversation, the students left the field and we continued our planned practice without any further incidents, wrote a spokesman for the lacrosse team. The team leadership is not aware of any derogatory statements made during or after the conversation. Our program respects the rights of all students to use all University facilities. We have met and are currently working with the University to resolve any potential planning conflicts in the future.

In an email to The Daily, Fritzen wrote that the Office of International Studies supports international students and their rights, well-being and belonging to our community. Fritzen also wrote that the office will take any allegations of discrimination extremely seriously.

“I think something needs to be done,” Barazi said. It should be a drastic measure only (because) it seems to me as if people see where the OU stands for this and it is very clear, then such things, I will not say that it will stop happening, but at least I will make people think twice about doing something like this before they do it. But if nothing happens at all, then I feel like it will just go on and people will think it’s perfectly fine.

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 15:40 on January 21st to correct Kesha Keith’s title and to clarify that only Fit + Rec is working to provide intramural fields.