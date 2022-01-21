Treasury sanctions Hezbollah International Network

WASHINGTON Today, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) appointed Hezbollah-linked financial facilitator Adnan Ayad, as well as members of an international network of facilitators and affiliates, and Adel Diab, a business partner. Adnan Ayads. and Hezbollah’s other financier, who was appointed by OFAC on January 18, 2022.

The United States designated Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization on October 8, 1997, and as a specially designated global terrorist on October 31, 2001. Efforts to circumvent the sanctions of those designated today show how Hezbollah gains access to the international financial system and raises funds in support of its terrorist acts and other illegal activities. These actions undermine the stability, security and sovereignty of the Lebanese people. Hezbollah-linked financial facilitators such as Adnan Ayad and Adel Diab have helped Hezbollah obtain funding through networks of companies operating under the guise of legitimate business ventures. The definition of Hezbollah’s financing network described below further demonstrates the Treasury’s ongoing efforts to target Hezbollah’s efforts to exploit the global financial sector and evade sanctions.

Today’s move exposes and targets Hezbollah’s misuse of the international financial system to raise and launder funds for its destabilizing activities as the Lebanese people suffer during an unprecedented economic crisis in Lebanon, said Treasury and Financial Intelligence Undersecretary Brian E. Nelson. The Treasury is committed to ending Hezbollah’s illegal activity and efforts to evade sanctions through business networks, while the group doubles corrupt patronage networks in Lebanon.

Adnan Ayad, Jihad Adnan Ayad, Ali Adel Diab, and the ten companies listed below are designated under Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists, leaders and officials of terrorist groups, and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

HIZBALLAH INTERNATIONAL FINANCING NETWORK ADNAN AYAD AND ADEL DIABS

Adnan Ayad is a member and businessman of Hezbollah, who, with Hezbollah’s recently appointed financier, Adel Diab, runs an international network of companies. Adnan Ayad and Adel Diab have used their Lebanese-based company Al Amir Co. for Engineering, Construction and General Trade SARL to raise funds and launder money for Hezbollah. Adnan Ayad was appointed pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, after assisting materially, sponsoring or providing financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of Hezbollah.

The Treasury also appointed the son of Adnan Ayads, Jihad Adnan Ayad, who is a member of Hezbollah and is affiliated with the Adnan Ayads business network. Jihad Adnan Ayad has been appointed under EO 13224, as amended, to provide material assistance, sponsorship or financial support, material or technological, or goods or services to or in support of Hezbollah.

based in Zambia Hamer and Nail Construction Limited AND Hamidco Investment Limited are intended to provide material assistance, sponsorship or financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of Adnan Ayad.

Ali Adel DiabToday the son of Adel Diabs is also named. Lebanese citizen Ali Adel Diab is the Director and Partner of Zambia-based Hamer and Nail Construction. Ali Adel Diab is being appointed under EO 13224, as amended, as manager or officer of Hamer and Nail Construction Limited, to whose property and interests in the property are blocked pursuant to EO 13224, as amended.

In addition to these individuals, OFAC is designating the following companies that are part of the Adnan Ayad and Adel Diabs network:

based in Lebanon Al Amir Co. for Engineering, Construction and General Commerce SARL, Golden Group SAL Offshore, Inshaat Co SARL, Land Metics SARL and Landmetics SAL Offshore are determined to be wholly owned, directly or indirectly, by fifty per cent or more by Adel Diab and Adnan Ayad.

Golden Group Trading SARL, Top Fashion Gmbh Konfektionsbgelei and Jammoul and Ayad for Industry and Commerce are determined to be owned, controlled or directed by, directly or indirectly, Adnan Ayad.

IMPACTS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all properties and interests in the property of the individuals and entities mentioned above, and of any entity that is directly or indirectly owned by 50 percent or more of them, individually or in person other blocked persons, who are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons, must be blocked and reported to OFAC. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or otherwise excluded, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transit through the United States). United) which includes any property or interest in certain property or otherwise blocked. persona.

Furthermore, involvement in certain transactions with individuals and entities defined today brings the risk of secondary sanctions according to EO 13224, as amended. Under this authority, OFAC may prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintenance in the United States of a correspondent account or a payable account of a foreign financial institution that knowingly has performed or facilitated any transaction important on behalf of a specially designated Global Terrorist.

For information regarding the process of seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the list of specially designated nationals and persons blocked, please refer to question 897 frequently asked by OFAC. Additional information about OFAC-administered sanctions programs can be found here.

View identifying information for individuals and entities defined today.

