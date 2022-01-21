Intel builds $ 20 billion chip facility near Columbus, Ohio amid global shortage | News, Sports, Work

By JOHN SEEWER and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Intel will invest $ 20 billion in a new computer chip facility in Ohio amid a global shortage of microprocessors used in everything from phones and machines to video games, with plans to boost mass development in future, the company announced on Friday.

Intel said the two planned factories, or factories, will support its line of processors, as well as its new “foundry” business, which will build chips tailored to other firms. The foundry approach to chip manufacturing is currently led by rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, and Samsung.

Investing outside Columbus in central Ohio is unique and different from other forms of economic development, said Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger. Chips built there will not only reduce supply chain pressures, but will be part of national security and bring more technological jobs to the region.

The two factories in a 1,000-acre area in Licking County, east of Columbus, are expected to create 3,000 company jobs and 7,000 construction jobs, and support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners, company and local and state . officials said Friday.

“A semiconductor plant is not like other factories,” Gelsinger said during an event at the White House. “It’s more like a small town supporting a vibrant community of services, suppliers and ancillary businesses. You can think of this as a magnet for the entire tech industry. ”

President Joe Biden used Intel’s announcement in Ohio to push a $ 52 billion bill pending approval by the House of Representatives that would invest in the chip sector and help secure more production in the US.

“We will invest in America,” Biden told the White House. “We are investing in American workers. We will put everything we can, ‘Made in America’, especially these computer chips.

Construction is expected to begin this year, with online production in late 2025. The company is also investing an additional $ 100 million in an education pipeline to help provide jobs for the facility. The total investment could reach $ 100 billion over the decade, with six additional factories, Gelsinger said.

Intel said one of the products it will produce in Ohio is the Intel 18A, “among the most advanced chips ever produced,” according to Forrester analyst Glenn O’Donnell. They are likely to be used in high-end computers that are recognized by video game enthusiasts and needed for data centers run by tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft.

“Such chips are unlikely to power automobiles or consumer electronics because most of those chips do not need such advanced manufacturing,” O’Donnell said.

But creating more computer chips in the U.S. will not fully protect the industry from supply chain interruptions and shortages because the chips will still be shipped to Asia for assembly and packaging, said Nina Turner, a research analyst at IDC.

After years of overwhelming support in Asia for the production of computer chips, vulnerability to essential component shortages was exposed in the US and Europe as they began to emerge economically from the pandemic.

U.S. share of the global chip manufacturing market has fallen from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, and shortages have become a potential risk.

The lack of chips has diminished the ability of American automobile manufacturers to produce vehicles and last year, General Motors crashed out of Toyota as the best-selling vehicle manufacturer in the country for the first time.

The US and Europe are pushing aggressively to build chip production capacity and reduce dependence on manufacturers that are now mainly based in Asia. Semiconductor businesses have also tried to diversify their operations to avoid obstacles caused by problems – such as a natural disaster or pandemic blockage – in a given region.

Some chipmakers last year signaled an interest in expanding their U.S. operations if the U.S. government is able to make it easier to build chip factories. Samsung said in November that it plans to build a $ 17 billion plant outside Austin, Texas.

As Biden alluded to, lawmakers have urged House and Senate leaders to fully fund a bill aimed at addressing the shortage of semiconductor chips. They want Congress to fully fund the $ 52 billion CHIPS for America Act, allowing the state to invest in semiconductor plants. Not only has the lack of chips ruined the US economy, but it is creating a weakness in the country’s defense system as eight out of every 10 chips are produced in Asia, lawmakers say.

Intel executives made it clear Friday that the size of its Ohio complex will depend on the approval of federal subsidies required by the Biden administration and Ohio lawmakers.

“The distribution and pace of Intel expansion in Ohio,” said a statement from Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel’s senior vice president of manufacturing, “will depend heavily on funding from the CHIPS Act.”

The Intel project is the largest single private sector investment in Ohio history, on par with a 1977 deal that brought Honda to central Ohio, where it now employs more than 14,000 people.

“Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of well-paying jobs in Ohio, producing strategically vital semiconductors,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

Intel, based in Santa Clara, California, announced plans last year to spend $ 20 billion on two new plants in Arizona. It is also seeking European subsidies to build a large plant somewhere within the European Union, and last month said it would invest $ 7.1 billion to expand its decades-old manufacturing operation in Malaysia, home to roughly 10% of the workforce. company’s global. Along with the US and Malaysia, Intel also has existing factories in Ireland, Israel, Vietnam and China.

Intel is the No. 2 semiconductor maker globally, with $ 73.1 billion in revenue last year, behind world leader South Korea Samsung Electronics at $ 76 billion, according to market analysis by Gartner Inc.

Central Ohio, long known for a predominantly white-collar workforce in banking and insurance, has added high-tech jobs in recent years, with Amazon, Facebook and Google all building data centers in the region.

___

Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, and Joshua Boak in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.