UN chief calls for action to put out global fire with 5 alarms

We face a global fire with five alarms that requires the full mobilization of all countries, it said, referring to rage COVID-19 pandemic, a morally bankrupt global financial system, climate crisis, cyber lawlessness, and diminishing peace and security.

He stressed that countries need to go through a state of emergency and now is the time to act as the response will determine the global results for the coming decades.

Alarm 1: Battle COVID-19

prohibition coronavirus proliferation should be at the top of the agenda everywhere, Mr Guterres said, urging countries to go into a state of emergency in the battle with COVID-19.

At the same time, the virus can not be used as a cover to undermine human rights, restrict space and civil liberties, or impose disproportionate restrictions.

Our actions must be based on common science and common sense, he said. The science is clear: vaccines work. Vaccines save lives.

However, vaccine inequality persists despite a global strategy to vaccinate 40 percent of all people by the end of last year and 70 percent by the middle of this year.

Give priority to COVAX

The richest countries have vaccination rates seven times higher than those in countries in Africa, which means the continent will not reach the 70 percent threshold by August 2024.

Moreover, although 1.5 billion doses are produced each month, the distribution is scandalously uneven, he said.

Instead of spreading the virus like wildfire, we need vaccines to spread like wildfire, Mr Guterres stated, urging all countries and manufacturers to prioritize supply for COVAX solidarity initiative.

He also stressed the need to fight the vaccine misinformation plague and improve preparedness for future pandemics, including strengthening the authority of the World Health Organization.who).

Alarm 2: Global finance reform

The pandemic has also highlighted the failure of the global financial system, for which Mr. Guterres was particularly open.. Let’s put it this way: the global financial system is morally bankrupt. It favors the rich and punishes the poor.

The system is supposed to provide stability by supporting economies through financial shocks, such as the pandemic, but he said unilateral investments are leading to unilateral recovery from the crisis.

As a result, poorer countries are experiencing their slowest growth in a generation, while middle-income nations are being denied debt relief despite rising poverty levels. Most of the world’s poor are women and girls, who are paying a high price for losing health care, education and jobs, the UN chief added.

Recipe for instability

Divergence between developed and developing countries is becoming a systematic recipe for instability, crisis and forced migration. These imbalances are not a defect, but a feature of the global financial system, he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Secretary-General has called for reform of the global financial system to better support developing countries.

The measures he has recommended include redirecting Special Drawing Rights – a kind of foreign exchange reserve asset – to countries in need of assistance now, a fairer global tax system and addressing illegal financial flows.

Mr Guterres will continue to push for reforms this year, which he urged countries to support.

Alarm 3: Climate emergency

For the Secretary-General, countries have no choice but to go into a state of emergency against the climate crisis.

The world is far from on the way to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, as described in Paris Agreement on climate change.

No new coal plant. No expansion in oil and gas exploration.

Global emissions must be reduced by 45 percent by the end of the decade to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century, which requires an avalanche of action in 2022.

Supports green transition

All developing and developed countries that are major issuers need to do more and much faster, he said, given shared but differentiated responsibilities.

The UN chief called for the creation of coalitions that would provide financial and technical support to nations, which include some of the major emitters in need of assistance in the transition from coal to renewable energy.

Meanwhile, all governments need to strengthen their nationally defined contributions (NDCs), their climate action plans under the Paris Agreement, until they collectively achieve the emission reduction target of 45 percent.

Mr Guterres was clear: There are no new coal mills. No expansion in oil and gas exploration. Now is the time for an unprecedented increase in investment in renewable energy infrastructure, tripling to $ 5 trillion a year by 2030.

Moreover, the richest countries must finally deliver on their promise to provide $ 100 billion in climate funding to developing countries starting this year.





UNDP / Sumaya Agha As part of Friday Schools of the Future strikes, young people are protesting against climate action in New York, August 2019.

Action and inspiration

Action on climate adaptation is also an urgent priority. At the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year, countries pledged to double adaptation funding, from $ 20 billion. The UN chief called this a good first step, albeit still very short.

Access and eligibility systems need to be reviewed to allow developing countries to get the finances they need on time, he said.

Mr Guterres acknowledged that climate change requires tremendous effort, and he noted young people as a source of inspiration.

As with many other issues, young people are at the forefront of promoting progress. Let’s respond to their calls with action, he told the ambassadors.

Fourth alarm: Technology and cyberspace

While technology offers tremendous opportunities for humanity, Mr. Guterres warned that the rise of digital chaos is taking advantage of the most destructive forces and is denying opportunities to ordinary people.

He spoke of the need to expand internet access for the nearly three billion people still offline, and to address risks such as data misuse, misinformation and cybercrime.

Our personal information is being used to control or manipulate us, to change our behavior, to violate our human rights, and to undermine democratic institutions. “Our elections have been taken away from us without us even knowing it,” he said.

The UN chief called for strong regulatory frameworks to change the business models of social media companies that take advantage of algorithms that prioritize addiction, anger and anxiety at the cost of public safety.

He has proposed the creation of a Global Digital Compact, bringing together governments, the private sector and civil society to agree on key principles underpinning global digital cooperation.

Another proposal is for one Global Code of Conduct to end infodemism and the fight against science, and to promote integrity in public information, including the Internet.

Countries are also encouraged to step up work to ban deadly autonomous weapons, or killer robots as the title writers may prefer, and begin to consider new governance frameworks for biotechnology and neurotechnology.

Alarm 5: Peace and security

As the world is now facing the largest number of violent conflicts since 1945, peace is much needed.

Here, too, countries must act in the face of challenges such as the attack on human rights and the rule of law; the rise of populism, racism and extremism; and the escalation of humanitarian crises, driven by climate change.

Mr Guterres underscored the UN’s commitment to peace, vowing to spare no effort to mobilize international action in many areas around the globe.





MINUSCA / Herv Serefio The Battalion from Zambia serving with the UN in Birao, Central African Republic, regularly organizes civil-military activities aimed at strengthening social cohesion.

In Afghanistan, for example, the goal is to provide support to the people, to inject money to avoid economic meltdown, to ensure full respect for international law and human rights – especially for women and girls – and to fight terrorism effectively .

Unity of the Security Council

Emphasizing that this world is too small for so many hotspots, Mr Guterres called for a united UN Security Council to address these challenges.

Geopolitical divisions need to be managed to avoid chaos across the globe. We need to maximize areas for co-operation by creating strong mechanisms to avoid escalation, he said.

The UN is also working to ensure that women are at the center of conflict prevention, peacebuilding and peacebuilding, and that they are involved in decision-making and mediation around peace processes.

Given the large number of conflicts around the globe, the Secretary-General called for greater investment in the prevention and construction of peace, underlining the need for a strong and effective UN.

The organization has made significant progress in reform in recent years, he said, seeking continued support from Member States, particularly for the annual program budget.