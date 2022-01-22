Global Smart Home Security Market Report 2021 with Big Players – ADT, Amazon, Honeywell International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Frontpoint Security Solutions – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN – (TELI BIZNES) – The “Smart Home Security Global Market Report 2021: The Rise and Change of COVID-19 by 2030” the report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Oferta e. The global smart home security market is expected to grow from $ 2.49 billion in 2020 to $ 2.7 billion in 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to reach $ 5.05 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 16.9%. The increase is mainly due to the resumption of companies’ operations and adjustment to the new normalcy being recovered from the impact of COVID-19, which had previously led to restrictive control measures that included social distancing, distance work and closure of activities. trade that resulted in operational challenges. Leading players in the smart home security market are ADT, Amazon, Honeywell International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Frontpoint Security Solutions. The market for smart home security systems consists of sales of smart home security equipment and related services. Smart home security devices can connect to Wi-Fi and access from anywhere using smartphones, smartwatches or voice. Manufactured security devices include devices such as smart alarms, smart cameras, smart locks, smart detectors and others. This market does not include the installation of these devices and / or integration with the home configuration. The smart home security market covered in this report is segmented by product into smart alarms, smart cameras and monitoring system, smart locks and sensors, smart detectors. It is also segmented by application in independent houses, apartments, buildings and by components in hardware, software, service. The high costs of installing smart home security devices are holding back the growth of the smart home security market. Being a relatively new technology, the cost of configuration for smart home security systems and the cost of other related expenses like utilities, maintenance and repair of technology are also high. The cost of home security equipment depends on the installation plan and the size of the property. Installing alarm systems and security cameras is more expensive compared to other smart home security devices. The basic smart home security system consisting of a burglar alarm, thermostat, exterior lighting and a rear lock which can be remotely controlled by the device costs $ 2,500. And an advanced and high-level home security and automation system costs $ 1.8 million. For example, in 2019, the cost range for installing basic security cameras is $ 663 – $ 2,019. Manufacturers of smart home security systems are increasingly integrating AI (Artificial Intelligence) based visual recognition technologies into security devices. Artificial intelligence is evolving to a new stage where security confirmation and authentication will be processed by face recognition and visuals. Home security systems, such as consumer video cameras, are integrated with AI technology with a new security verification framework to enhance safety and security through face recognition, fingerprint recognition and voice recognition. AI is proposed to be applied to smart alarms to create databases of all incoming alerts, which can then be analyzed to predict false alarms The smart home security market is driven by rising crime levels across the globe. With the increase in crime rate, consumers are increasingly focusing on security and safety systems especially in residential areas. Smart home appliances like smart alarms, smart cameras and smart lockers are being preferred by families to be safer and more secure. Main topics covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. The characteristics of the smart home security market 3. Smart home security market trends and strategies 4. The impact of COVID-19 on smart home security 5. The size and growth of the smart home security market 5.1. Historic global smart home security market, 2015-2020, $ 1 billion 5.1.1. Market Leaders 5.1.2. Market restrictions 5.2. Global smart home security forecast market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, billion dollars 5.2.1. Market Leaders 5.2.2. Market restrictions 6. Smart home security market segmentation 6.1. Global smart home security market, product segmentation, history and forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, billion dollars Intelligent alarms

Intelligent Camera and Monitoring System

Intelligent switches and sensors

Intelligent detectors 6.2. Global smart home security market, application segmentation, history and forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, billion dollars Independent Homes

appartments

Co-ownership apartments 6.3. Global smart home security market, segmentation by components, history and forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, billion dollars Hardware

Software

Service 7. Regional and Local Smart Home Security Market Analysis 7.1. Global smart home security market, broken down by region, history and forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, billion dollars 7.2. Global smart home security market, broken down by country, historical and forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, billion dollars Mentioned companies ADT

Amazon

Honeywell International

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Frontpoint Security Solutions

Ring

Samsung

Vivint Smart Home Security

Simple Safe

Robert Bosch

Defend America

Alphabet

Apple

Comcast

Netgear

Skybell Technologies

Alarm.com

Connection to the canary

AT&T

August House

Google

butterfly

Tyco security products

Safety of direct viewing

G4S

Bladder laboratories

Legrand

Ingersoll Rand For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpn8es

