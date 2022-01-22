International
Lincoln Alexander would have turned 100 today and is still touching hearts
Lincoln Alexander is remembered as the first black member of Canada’s Parliament and federal cabinet minister, and Ontario’s first black lieutenant-governor.
But for those whose lives he touched, Alexander, who would have turned 100 on Friday, he is so much more.
Evelyn Auchinvoler recalls how Alexander helped Hamilton’s first black church with its first constitution, giving it a number of charitable taxes and its singing.
“I grew up in the Stewart Memorial Church with him singing in the church choir holding bass notes with his big, deep voice,” said Auchinvole, church historian and archivist.
“As he progressed in public life, we felt the same, I would say, rising from the company.”
Alexander was born on January 21, 1922 in Toronto, but spent most of his life in Hamilton. He represented Hamilton West in the House of Commons as a Conservative MP for 12 years starting in 1968. He was appointed Minister of Labor in 1979 and in 1985 was sworn in as Ontario Deputy Governor and served in that role until 1991.
Even though he died on October 12, 2012, in Hamilton, he is still touching life.
“On my travels around the province, I often stop by individuals who vividly remember what it was like to be young when Lincoln Alexander stopped to shake hands, look them in the eye, and celebrate their potential,” Elizabeth Dowdeswell. In a statement Thursday said the current Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.
WATCH | Lincoln Alexander reflects on his first year as an MP:
Alexander’s parents emigrated to Canada from the West Indies. He moved to Hamilton after serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War II and attended McMaster University in Hamilton and Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto.
During his political career, Auchinvole said, Alexander “brought to the table a different voice that Canadian politics had lacked.”
In 1992, Alexander was also named an Associate of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario.
He has been honored in other ways. Several elementary schools, a park in Hamilton anda law school in Toronto bear his name. The Ontario government recognizes it as wellAlexander Lincoln Day in January. 21.
Arole model for the Black community
As a black woman and now a student at Lincoln Alexander Law School at Ryerson University, Safia Thompson said she could feel the constraints society places on individuals like herself.
“I did not really understand what it means to occupy space in places like law school or the legal profession, and I have always had to look for that prototype, and Lincoln Alexander is exactly that… he shows us somehow .. Being a “Rationalized individuality and greatness are not mutually exclusive concepts,” Thompson said.
Thompson moderated a virtual Lincoln’s Alexander’s Day event, which was distributed by law school on Friday and included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alexander’s granddaughter Erika.
“Hearing about Mr. Alexander and the work he did and being the first in many things, taking on roles and being the first person from the Black community, is what inspired me to want to do the same,” Thompson said.
“His focus was not only on helping the black community, but his focus was on fighting for racial justice and racial equality for all individuals.”
WATCH | Alexander as Canada’s first black lieutenant governor:
Tania Hernandez attended the Hamilton Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association (ACCA) event last Sunday in memory of Alexander and Martin Luther King Jr., USA. civil rights activist born January 15, 1929, who was assassinated in 1968.
“It was very inspiring and very educational and brought the community together,” she said of the event that honored the two.
“Both men have been illuminators of civil rights justice and simply beautiful human beings.”
Numerous events are taking place on Friday to celebrate the life and legacy of Alexander.
Hamilton’s Cable 14 will broadcast the ACCA event at 5pm ET. There is also the province’s annual Lincoln M. Alexander Award ceremony, which honors three young people who have shown strong leadership in eliminating racial discrimination.
The NBA Toronto Raptors also honored Alexander, sharing a video celebrating his legacy.
For more stories about black Canadians’ experiences, from anti-black racism to success stories within the Black community, check out “Being Black in Canada,” a CBC project that Black Canadians can be proud of.You can read more stories here.
