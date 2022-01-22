Biden accepts Japanese invitation to visit Japan; discussed with the Prime Minister Ukraine and North Korea





This would be Biden’s first visit as president to Asia, a region he has vowed to prioritize even though crises with Russia and the Middle East have demanded his attention.

Biden hopes the new U.S. focus on Asia will deter China’s aggression in the region, and the issue of Beijing’s military stance formed a major topic of discussion in Biden’s call Friday with his Japanese counterpart.

Kishida was particularly concerned about China’s nuclear rise, officials said later, a worrying development in a part of the world already at the forefront amid renewed North Korean provocations and its recent suggestion that it would resume nuclear missile tests, and ballistics.

Japan is also concerned about China’s actions in the South and East China Seas, including a number of controversial islands that both countries claim as their own.

The two men also discussed the current crisis in Ukraine during their 90-minute conversation, which the official said was warm and wide. It was the second time they had met since Kishida took office last year. Biden was the first foreign leader to call after taking on the role. The prime minister indicated that Japan was behind the United States in its efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine – although the official said the issue of sanctions and whether Japan was prepared to release them in response to a possible incursion did not arise. . While Biden remains focused on domestic issues and the current crisis in Eastern Europe, he “wanted it to be clear” that the United States still aims to “enhance our Indo-Pacific game,” the official said. This includes the trip later this year, which will include an official visit and a summit of Quad leaders. Biden accepted “politely” the invitation of the prime minister, for which the official said that he also addressed the first lady Jill Biden. Quad nations consist of the USA, Japan, India and Australia. Biden has traveled abroad twice since becoming president, both times to Europe. This is a slower pace than its predecessors, and officials have said the Covid-19 pandemic prevented wider travel abroad. Entering his second year in office, Biden has made it clear he is looking to travel more across the United States to sell his agenda. But officials say he also hopes to travel overseas to engage with leaders and strengthen American alliances. In Asia, Biden has worked to signal US engagement amid tensions with China, although he works to cultivate a working relationship with the country’s president Xi Jinping. Japan and other countries are watching carefully as China increases flights over Taiwan. The United States has also spoken out against human rights abuses against Muslims in the western province of Xinjiang. At the same time, North Korea has recently completed a relatively quiet period, stepping up its missile tests and signaling a return to more provocative actions. With Kishida, Biden “made it clear that both countries were prepared for diplomacy, but given what North Korea has undertaken he thought it was extremely important to have a clear statement of vigilance and purpose.” “The president made it clear that we would work closely with South Korea and Japan in the next steps to discourage possible provocations that may follow,” the official said. This week, North Korea said it would strengthen its defense against the United States and would consider “resuming all temporarily suspended activities,” according to state media KCNA on Thursday. The announcement is a possible reference to the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons testing, which has been in place since 2017. Although Pyongyang is banned from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons under international law, it has continued to develop weapons in violation of the ban. Taking these steps “would be highly undesirable, especially at this delicate time in Northeast Asia,” the U.S. official said. This story has been updated with additional reporting.

