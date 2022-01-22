International
Federals track down international dating app plot for Fairfield woman: court documents
CINCINNATI (WXIX) – A woman linked to Butler County faces federal charges in a lengthy plot involving fake meeting profiles, hundreds of thousands of bank transfers and international money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
De-Love Kofi Amuzu is a Ghanaian national who lived in Fairfield during the alleged scheme, according to an indictment issued Wednesday by a grand federal jury sitting in Cincinnati.
Amuzu is charged with ten counts in the alleged scheme, which prosecutors say lasted from August 2018 until January 13, 2022.
She is one of the many accomplices charged in the case, according to the indictment. The other defendants were not named and did not appear before the grand jury.
The U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio has jurisdiction. Judge Timothy Black presides over the case.
The conspirators, according to the indictment, created fake profiles on dating websites using fake information and photos of other people.
Pretending to be like people featured on fake profiles, they allegedly contacted people online by email, phone and using instant messaging services.
Expressing romantic interest in [a] the victim, members of the conspiracy deceived the victim into believing that he or she was in a relationship with the person featured in the false profile, the indictment states.
The conspirators allegedly provided a pretext to explain why they simply could never meet in person, including more often than not they lived abroad.
After a romantic relationship was established, according to the indictment, the conspirators made false appearances to force the victims to transfer money or send valuables.
For example, the indictment alleges the conspirators typically falsely represented that the person featured in the fake profile was expecting a large inheritance of gold bars and needed financial assistance to bring them to the United States.
Other false statements, according to the indictment, included that a conspirator needed money for a plane ticket, medical bills, or bail after being falsely imprisoned.
Sometimes the conspirators took these things directly; sometimes they were sent to a third party.
The address of Amuzus Fairfield is listed as the destination and Amuzu the recipient of the three packages that are supposed to have been received through the scheme from September-December 2018.
She is suspected of also being a registered agent at an Ohio Management Agency LLCObdomdel, a shell company on whose behalf the conspirators opened numerous bank accounts for victims to deposit money.
One of those accounts is suspected to have been opened with Bank of America. Another account, apparently in the name of Amuzus itself, was opened with JP Morgan Chase.
According to the indictment, the conspirators then laundered the money by making large bank transfers, including to countries in Africa, and lied to bank officials about why.
At the end of 2018, Amuzu allegedly transferred more than $ 60,000 from Chase’s account and more than $ 200,000 from BofA’s account to one or more Ghana accounts for family expenses, house purchase and pop family support, according to memo lines.
The indictment does not list a number of known victims or specific dating applications suspected of being used in the plot.
Amuzu is currently out of Ohio and is in the process of being brought here on her charge, according to a DOJ spokeswoman.
Charges against her include conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
