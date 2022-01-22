The 13-year-old is accused of killing the 15-year-old boy with a firearm

A 13-year-old boy is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in East York this week, police say.

At a news conference Friday morning, Toronto police identified the victim as Toronto teen Jordon Carter.

“Both families in this case are understandably devastated, we are supporting them in the best way we can,” said Det. Sgt. Rob Choi.

According to a press release, police were initially called to the Gamble Avenue and Pape Avenue area around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for reports of shootings.

Officers found Carter in a parking garage of an apartment with a life-threatening wound. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was found dead at the scene, police say.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on charges of second-degree murder. He could not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Two firearms and ammunition were seized in connection with the case, police say.

Choi gave some other details about the case, saying it is still early in the investigation. The victim’s family is also seeking privacy, he added.

StaffSupt. Lauren Pogue told reporters that any loss of life is traumatic for a community, but the ages of the victim and the accused make it even more difficult.

“In this case, the involvement of two teenage boys is almost unimaginable and we as a community must be devastated,” she said.

Officers will do everything they can to find out where the weapons involved came from, she said, but it has been their experience that most of them come from the United States.