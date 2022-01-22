International
Giuliani’s accomplice is sentenced to one year in prison for the case of foreign donors
A man from Florida who helped Rudy Giuliani seek harmful information against Joe Biden in Ukraine has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison and fined $ 10,000 in a case unrelated to campaign finance.
Igor Fruman was told to appear in jail on March 14. He pleaded guilty in September to a single charge of soliciting a contribution from a foreign national.
As part of the prayer, he admitted to asking for $ 1 million from a Russian entrepreneur, Andrey Muraviev, to donate to Republicans in Nevada, Florida and other states as part of an effort to start a recreational marijuana business.
Federal prosecutors in New York had asked Judge J. Paul Oetken to sentence Fruman to between three and four years in prison. Defense attorneys had argued that he should not face imprisonment because otherwise he has led a law-abiding life.
Oetken said the crime of soliciting foreign money for political campaigns in the US was serious and deserved imprisonment.
It violates the integrity of elections in our country, he said as he announced the sentence. It undermines democracy.
Fruman, 55, a father of four, told the judge he had reflected on his crime.
It is a shame that he will live with me forever, he said in a white mask as some family members watched from the wooden benches in an area for spectators.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten had sought a sentence of at least three years behind bars, saying the crime had caused incalculable damage because it undermines public confidence in the U.S. election.
That all the things they fear are happening to politicians are happening, he said.
Scotten said the crime severely damages the integrity of the electoral system.
Defense attorney Todd Blanche said his client had suffered eight days in prison after his arrest and two years and four months in house arrest.
Enough punishment, your honor, he said.
Fruman was indicted in the case along with Lev Parnas, another Florida businessman who helped Giuliani’s attempt to thwart Biden’s bid for the presidency on the Democrat ticket.
The pair served as liaisons between Giuliani and Ukrainian officials and business tycoons, while the former New York City mayor tried to persuade prosecutors in that country to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter, for his work for an energy company.
U.S. prosecutors have filed no charges in connection with the Ukrainian influence campaign, which was the subject of one of former President Donald Trump’s indictment trials, but focused on donations made by Fruman and Parnas to U.S. politicians as they sought to exert influence. in Republican political circles.
Parnas was convicted in October of campaign finance crimes and is awaiting sentencing.
Politicians who received the illegal donations, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, said they were unaware the money was coming secretly from a foreign source.
Muraviev was not charged in the case.
Giuliani, who has worked for Trump as a personal lawyer, faces an ongoing investigation if he was asked to register as an agent of a foreign government during his dealings with Ukrainian authorities.
The investigation includes in part an examination of whether Giuliani offered to lobby or influence the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian figures. Giuliani has said that everything he did in Ukraine was done on behalf of Trumps and there is no reason he should have to register as a foreign agent.
Following the raids on Giuliani’s home and business last year, former federal judge Barbara Jones was appointed by a judge to determine which materials in the electronic devices seized in the raid could be handed over to criminal prosecutors.
In a four-page report released Friday, Jones said only a few dozen items out of tens of thousands of communications on seven of his electronic devices were prevented from being handed over to prosecutors because they contained privileged communications. She said she was looking forward to further assignments.
