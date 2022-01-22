The man in the Scottish court denies being an international fugitive with 16 nicknames | UK news





A man who appeared in a Scottish court using a wheelchair and tied to an oxygen cylinder has denied being an international fugitive with 16 nicknames. The man, who was tracked down in an intensive care unit in Glasgow while being treated for Covid-19 last December, denied it was 34-year-old Nicholas Rossi, who is wanted by Interpol and faces extradition to the US on a charge of assault. sexual. in Utah. After a hearing before Sheriff Alistair Noble on Friday afternoon in Edinburgh Sheriff’s court, he was held in custody after prosecutors described him as a major flight hazard. The individual, whom prosecutors believe is Rossi, is thought to have used the nickname Arthur Knight when he was admitted to Queen Elizabeth’s University Hospital in Glasgow for urgent treatment. He is said to have been on a fan in the intensive care unit when he was arrested Dec. 13. A photograph in the folder of Nicholas Rossi. The man in court denied he was Rossi. Photo: Internet Rossi, who also used the name Nicholas Alahverdian, told US media in December 2019 that he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in its late stage and had several weeks to live. A number of media outlets reported that he had died in February 2020. Rossi is accused by Utah prosecutors of fleeing the U.S. to avert a sexual assault charge in 2008. Rhode Island authorities have said Rossi is also wanted in their state for failing to register as a sex offender, while the FBI confirmed he faces on fraud charges in Ohio. On Friday afternoon the man was brought to court by assistant doctors. He was wearing pajamas and socks and his head was covered with a towel. He was initially granted parole after a virtual hearing on December 23 after appearing via a video link from the hospital. But he did not appear at a hearing Thursday, prompting Noble to issue an order. Officers from Scotland Police arrested him at a property in the Woodlands area of ​​Glasgow a few hours later. On Friday, prosecutor Jennifer Johnston told Sheriff Noble that the crown believed the man, whom she named Mr. Rossi should have been released on bail. She said the court had released the man on bail because she believed he would continue to stay at Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a few weeks for treatment, but in fact he had checked himself out of the hospital the next day. Johnston said police and hospital staff identified the man as Nicholas Rossi by tattoos on his body, but fingerprints had not yet been taken. During the process, the man could be heard shouting this is not true and at one stage paramedics were called back to court to monitor his well-being. Johnston said he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for evaluation after his arrest on Thursday, where a senior doctor found he was well enough to attend court and continue oxygen therapy. There will be a hearing in Edinburgh’s sheriff’s court on February 10, with a full hearing on whether the man is to be extradited on February 17. The Edinburgh Courts Agency and the Associated Press contributed to this report

