Biden administrator reveals visa measures to attract, retain STEM foreign students

The Biden administration on Friday announced new measures to encourage foreign students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to come to the US and stay after completing their degrees – a move that drew praise from groups of business and inconvenience from immigration hawks.

The policy changes come from both the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, with the state allowing J-1 qualified students to complete up to 36 months of academic training – who will also be directly linked to US businesses.

DHS, meanwhile, will add 22 additional fields of study to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program – which allows STEM students to stay in the US after graduating for three years to complete training with an employer.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the moves, noted that they have long been sought after by Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley – which have also lobbied for the expansion of other software.

“Today, the Departments of State and National Security are announcing new actions to enhance the predictability and clarity of paths for STEM international researchers, students, scholars and experts to contribute to innovation and job creation efforts throughout “America,” the White House said in a statement. fact sheet. “These actions will allow STEM international talent to continue to make significant contributions to America’s science, research and development and innovation communities.”

It is the latest move by the Biden administration to ease regulations on legal immigrants and temporary visas, in order to encourage what supporters argue will be immigration allowing for greater economic growth and research.

Chamber of Commerce, which recently called for a doubling of immigration to the US, welcomed the Biden administration’s announcement.

“These targeted actions will help American companies meet their critical workforce needs by moving forward and is one of a series of key actions needed to address the labor shortage crisis,” Jon Baselice said in a statement. vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on immigration policy. statement to the Associated Press.

“Much more needs to be done to update and modernize our nations’s immigration system, and these kinds of changes require congressional action,” he said.

But immigration hawks warned that the Big Tech-backed proposals would hurt local workers and encourage companies and universities to prioritize foreigners.

RJ Hauman of the American Immigration Reform Federation (FAIR), which calls for lower levels of immigration in general, said the policy proposal was a loss for American students and “a great victory for student-loving universities.” wealthy foreigners as well as companies. trying to avoid payroll taxes. “

He noted the long-running grievances over the OPT program, which the hawks – including Republicans in Congress – have pushed to repeal. They include the lack of a requirement to pay a prevailing salary.

“It is worth noting that when an OPT of foreign workers expires, businesses rarely offer a full-time job offer and simply continue to hire another recent graduate with a high discount,” he said.

“American college graduates do not benefit from such a program, especially with an economic crisis still going on. American workers, especially university graduates, deserve a fair chance for the jobs and salaries they deserve.”

