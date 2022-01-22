Art Corner Podcast: How Mets’s stunning display of surrealism rewrites global art history





Welcome to Art Angle, a podcast from Artnet News that delves into places where the art world meets the real world, bringing each week the greatest story on earth. Join us every week for an in-depth look at what matters most in museums, the art market and much more with input from our writers and editors as well as artists, curators and other leading experts in this field. If, perhaps, someone in a coat, who drank a pipe and had a giant eye head, would approach you on the street on a particularly sunny night and ask you what surrealism was, you would probably answer throwing a few names Salvator Dal, Ren Magritte, Man Ray, Frida Kahlo and you will not go wrong. But what if that weird interlocutor told you that everything you know about surrealism is in fact just the tip of a very big iceberg? And that this enduring popular movement actually stretched, far beyond Paris, far beyond Europe, to every corner of the globe and to the countless fascinating artists you have never heard of before? Well this, in a sense, is exactly what is now making an extraordinary and frankly revealing exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. titled “Surrealism Across Borders, ”The exhibition, co-hosted by Met curator Stephanie D’Alessandro with Tate Modern curator Matthew Gale and closing later this month, makes it clear that the fascinating history of surrealism has hardly begun to be told. and its teachings are extremely important. in many of the biggest debates of our day. To discuss what we need to know about the show and what changes about art history, lead critic Ben Davis joins the podcast to discuss this week. Listen to the other episodes: Art Corner Podcast: How the Artist Pension Trust Became a Giant Fiasco Art Corner podcast: 6 predictions of how the art industry will transform in 2022 Art Corner Podcast (Re-Air): How NFTs are changing the art market as we know it Art Corner Podcast: Our Favorite 2021 Episodes Art corner podcast: from handbags to hard money, how merchants attract artists they want to represent Art Corner Podcast: A gossip columnist walks into a bar in Art Basel Miami Beach Art Corner podcast: Where do NFTs go from here? An interview with Christies Noah Davis Angle Art Podcast Re-broadcast: How High-Tech Van Gogh Became the Greatest Art Phenomenon Ever Art Corner podcast: How an art collective brings to life works of art from the past Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





