Biden administration reveals changes to attract STEM foreign students





The Biden administration announced on Friday policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math as part of a broader effort to make the US economy more competitive. The State Department will allow qualified visiting students in those areas, known as STEMs, to complete up to 36 months of academic training, according to senior administration officials. There will also be a new initiative to connect these students with American businesses. Officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the changes before their official announcement. Homeland Security will add 22 new areas of study, including cloud computing, data visualization, and data science, to a program that allows international graduates from U.S. universities to spend up to three additional years training with local employers. The program generated about 58,000 applications in fiscal year 2020. The programs are designed to ensure that the US is a magnet for talent from around the world, attracting scientists and researchers whose discoveries will enable the economy to grow. Government data show that international students are increasingly the lifeblood of academic research. The government’s National Science Board reported this week that international students on temporary visas make up more than half of U.S. doctoral degrees in economics, computer science, engineering, and math and statistics. But in science and engineering, China is rapidly closing the gap in doctoral degrees by generating almost as many graduates as the US in 2018. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always tried hard to provide up-to-date information and comments on developments that are of interest to you and that have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant comments on how to improve our offer have only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge comments on current issues of importance.

However, we have a requirement. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Supporting quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital publisher

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/biden-administration-unveils-changes-to-attract-foreign-stem-students-122012101283_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos