FIU announces resignation of its president, becoming the latest university in the search for leadership

Mark Rosenberg, the fifth president of the International University of Florida, set in August 2009, resigned abruptly on Friday afternoon, taking effect immediately. He cited health problems for his departure after about 45 years of service.

It is with a sense of accomplishment and sadness that I share with you that I will resign as president of the incumbent FIU this Friday, January 21, 2022, wrote Rosenberg, 72, in an email to the university community. I am retiring in order to pay full attention to the recurring issues of personal health and deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie.

Dean Colson, chairman of the FIU Board of Directors, announced in a brief email that he accepted Rosenbergs’s resignation letter on Friday. He convened an urgent meeting of the trusted university board for Friday at 4 p.m.

Colson, a prominent personal injury lawyer in Miami who is a partner at Colson, Hicks, Eidson, said he would appoint Kenneth Jessell, FIU chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance and administration, as president of temporary while the university requires one more permanent offspring.

Both the FIU Board of Governors and the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the public university system, will have to approve Jessells’s appointment.

The news shocked many people, including FIU graduates and people who have known him for decades.

Mike Hernndez, a political analyst for Telemundo 51, is the recent past president of the FIU Alumni Association. He has known Rosenberg for most of his life and last spoke to him just a few days ago on an unrelated issue. He said Rosenberg gave no indication that he was close to resigning from his post.

He had very challenging professional and personal circumstances, but the sudden resignation caught everyone he knew by surprise, Hernndez said. I have a personal relationship with Rosenberg … It’s very personal.

Hernndez, who served as president of the Alumni Association for two years until May 2021, said that while it was true that Rosenberg had health problems, both personal and related to his wife Rosalie, he was always very private about it.

Hernndez also said Rosenbergs’s departure is shocking because the FIU has just risen 17 places in the US News & World Report rankings, a fact he said Governor Ron DeSantis is quick to announce at press conferences.

We are all just processing this, Hernndez said. It is very disappointing that the university volunteers who have invested so much in this institution, did not look up.

Rosenberg’s resignation comes as the University of Florida, the University of North Florida and the University of South Florida are preparing to look for a new leader.

Connected: The USF extends the presidential search deadline

It also comes as Florida lawmakers consider legislation that will protect the early stages of university presidential research from the public eye. The concept has gained some traction in the legislature in recent years, but is receiving renewed attention this year.

Senator Jeff Brandes, sponsor of Senate Bill 520, says the goal is to attract the best group of applicants. Candidates holding jobs at the time of their application may fear their employer’s reaction if their names were revealed during the search process, he said.

But critics worry the move could prevent proper verification of candidates and affect justice in the process.

Mark has done a wonderful job, said Donna Shalala, a former Democratic member of Congress whose term as president of the University of Miami coincided with Rosenbergs’s time as president of the FIU. He had an ability to work in all constituencies on his campus and to work with the Legislature. Basically to build consensus. And he was a really good member of the community. He was the director of higher education in the community.

Rosenberg first joined the FIU in 1976 as an assistant professor of political science, and he founded the highly regarded Center for Latin America and the Caribbean in 1979.

When he was appointed president in 2009, he was the first FIU president to rise from the faculty.

Prior to becoming president, he was Chancellor of the Florida State University System, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities.

