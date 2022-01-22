The license to run the event was returned to Daytona International Speedway on January 24th





Donate $ 50 for two laps around the World Road Race Center Center to Benefit from NASCAR Children’s Foundation Programs DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2021) The NASCAR Foundation and Daytona International Speedway will reunite to bring back the License to Drive event on Monday, January 24, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm ET. New this year, participants paying $ 50 per vehicle will have the opportunity to drive their car for two laps around the 3.56-mile World Road Racing Center icon, experiencing what IMSA drivers will have to endure long Rolex 24. Fans will be driven by a Daytona International Speedway Safety / Pace vehicle. Were excited to bring back this fundraising event, which has become a fan favorite, said Nichole Krieger, Executive Director of the NASCAR Foundation. The support we received from the community last year during our first Licenses to Drive event at Daytona International Speedway was tremendous and we look forward to welcoming everyone to The World Center of Racing. The License to Drive event will offer guests the opportunity to pick up their legal vehicles on the road around the historic site at 55 mph. No crossing will be allowed. All participants will be required to stay in their vehicle at all times. Steering wheel participants must have a valid driver’s license. Every vehicle must be equipped with sufficient seat belts for all passengers. Vehicles deemed unsafe by DIS staff will not be allowed on the runway surface. Motorcycles, RVs or tractors with tractors will not be allowed. Fans can register online at www.NASCARfoundation.org/drive. On-site registration will also be available on Lot 6 on the day of the event, starting at 2:00 p.m. The entrance to the area will be at Gate 70 off Midway Avenue. Since its founding in 2006, the NASCAR Foundation has raised more than $ 41 million and helped over 1.5 million children in need. The License to Drive event will continue these efforts, with all proceeds from day-to-day activities for the benefit of the Foundation’s initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of children on Daytona Beach and racing markets across the country. About the NASCAR Foundation National Automobile Racing Association Stock Inc. (NASCAR) founded the NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively impact the lives of children across the United States. Nonprofit Unit 501 (c) (3) collaborates with medical experts and other charities to fund child health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated nearly $ 41 million to reach more than 1.5 million children. For more information on the NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation.org. Follow the NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter at @NASCAR_FDN. About Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsport facility and was awarded the prestigious Sports Business Journals SportsBusiness Award for Sports Facilities of the Year in 2016. The Daytona International Speedway is home to the US DAYTONA 500. Although the NASCAR Cup Series Event opens for gets the most attention, as well as the largest audience in motorsport, the motorsport complex of about 500 hectares, also known as the World Racing Center, boasts the most varied racing schedule in the world. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, Speedway terrains are also widely used for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing, and training on police motorcycles. The iconic venue will be the site of a host of motorsport events in early 2022, starting with the AHRMA Classic Motofest and Rolex 24 at DAYTONA in January, and 64thDAYTONA 500, which will debut the first point race for NASCARs Next Gen as part of the Speedweeks Introduced by AdventHealth in February. Rich in traditions 81rrThe annual DAYTONA bike week returns in March, featuring the DAYTONA Supercross and DAYTONA 200, and in May with the Festival of the Honor of Heroes. Later in the summer, on Independence Day weekend, the track, in collaboration with Torneos, will host Soccer Fest before the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the final regular season race with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 27th. .

