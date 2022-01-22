



BETHESDA, Md., January 21, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report fourth quarter earnings results in 2021 at Tuesday, 15 February 2022, approximately 7:00 Eastern time (ET). The company will hold a conference call for the investment community at Tuesday, 15 February 2022 IN 8:30 a.m. ET. God. Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International chief financial officer and chief operating officer, business operations, will discuss the company’s performance. Logo of Marriott International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto / Marriott International, Inc.) The conference call will be broadcast online at the same time via the Marriott Investor Relations website. Those wishing to access the web call must be identified http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link to call the fourth quarter earnings under “Recent and Upcoming Events”. A review will be available on the same website up February 14, 2023. A call transcript will also be available on the company website. The conference call phone number is toll free in the US: 866-342-8591 or Global: +1 203-518-9713. Use the MAR4Q21 conference ID when calling. To help ensure that you do not miss any of the conference calls, please call or connect to the online broadcast call 15 minutes before your scheduled start time. The news media will be able to access the conference call in a listening mode only. A repeat call conference call will be available from 13:00 ET, Tuesday, 15 February 2022 leather 20:00 ET, Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022. To access playback, call

Free in USA: 800-723-1517 or Global: +1 402-220-2659. About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of approximately 8,000 properties under 30 major brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and grants hotel franchises and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company updates, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. For more, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​on Twitter and Instagram. The story goes on IRPR # 1 Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-announces-release-date-for-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-301465865.html SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

