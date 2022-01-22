Led global efforts to advance short-term climate forecast

Lisa Goddard: Leads global efforts to advance short-term climate forecast

Decades of projects aimed at helping the development of world agriculture, public health, energy, emergency planning

Over the course of more than 25 years, atmospheric and ocean scientist Lisa Goddard has been at the forefront of developing methods to predict regional climate trends from a few weeks to several years. She worked to understand the interaction of short-term natural variability with long-term climate change. Over the decades at Columbia University International Climate and Society Research Institute (IRI), which she eventually led, she worked with governments and nonprofits in dozens of developing countries to implement these increasingly sophisticated forecasts for practical decisions in agriculture, public health, emergency planning, and energy production. Her work has focused on strengthening the climate expertise of scientists in many countries and their ability to advise government authorities.

Goddard died Jan. 13 in Mount Kisco, NY The cause was metastatic breast cancer, her family said. She was 55.

Her contributions to our understanding of climate were significant, but her commitment to ensuring that climate information was accessible and meaningful to decision-makers across the globe was changing the game, said Alex Halliday, dean of Columbia School of Climate, which also includes IRI.

Lisa Marie Goddard was born on September 23, 1966, in Sacramento, California, the eldest of two children. Her father, Glenn Goddard, was a manager for the Department of Labor in the state of California. Her mother, formerly Marie Strickland, was the class teacher.

The family moved several times to northern California and Goddard ended up going to high school in the small town of Davis. Deep in cooking, she thought of going to culinary school. However, she was also an ardent solver of puzzles and this interest won; she decided to pursue the puzzles of physics, said her husband, David Cooperberg.

She was admitted to the University of California, Berkeley in 1984, and received her undergraduate degree in 1988. Thinking about her next steps, she decided not to pursue abstract theoretical work. “At that time, in the late 1980s, news about the ozone hole and global warming had just begun to be published.” she said later. I thought: This is an exciting way to apply my knowledge of physics. “This is something I want to learn more about and maybe help people with.”

She pursued her doctoral studies under the climate scientist at Princeton University George Philander, who at the time was conducting studies aimed at studying the then misunderstood weather model known as El Nio. Philander discovered he had an opposite condition, which he called La Nia. Combined phenomena are now known to be a recurring 2-7-year irregular oscillation that alternately warms and cools the surface of the tropical Pacific Ocean. This in turn strongly influences rainfall patterns in most of Asia and America, along with crop yields and the risks of floods, droughts, and heat waves. Goddard became part of the effort to disengage its functions. She wrote her thesis on the interdependent dynamics of the ocean and air that drives the El Nio-La Nia cycles and went on to become a widely recognized expert on the subject.

When Goddard began, women in earth sciences were extremely rare; she was the only female in her year group at Princeton. She later said she embraced change; being a rarity gave an advantage, for as long as she asserted herself, professors and others tended to remember her more than her average male colleagues.

In 1995, after receiving her doctorate, she took a number of positions at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in California, as part of the newly formed IRI. Originally a collaboration between the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colombia with a post on Scripps, it became the first international institute in the world to try to bridge the gap between daily weather forecasts and long-term climate change research. The aim was to create short- and medium-term climate forecasts that could be applied to social and economic issues.

In Scripps, Goddard and several others she worked with were housed in a small white villa overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Having a keen sense of fun and love for the outdoors, she took advantage of the occasional lunch break while surfing.

In 2000, Goddard relocated to IRI headquarters on the Columbia suburban campus Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in Palisades, NY There, colleagues Stephen Zebiak and Mark Cane had already dated a successful working model for forecasting the arrivals and departures of El Nio and La Nia. Goddard worked on model refinement and model development to project other regional weather trends over the weeks, months, or years. Scientists at Lamont-Doherty itself mainly investigated long-term climate change over the centuries and millennia, and Goddard was able to collaborate with them to incorporate the broader picture into her work. In total, she was the author or co-author of about 100 published scientific papers.

The institute focused on providing information and training mainly to developing countries that had limited resources in meteorology and climate. Goddard traveled extensively in Africa, Asia, and South America to do research and help set up programs to train and assist scientists. The predictions were then applied to questions such as what crops to plant next season; whether aid agencies need to predetermine funding to deal with potential floods, droughts or heat waves; and the prospects that a proposed dam would provide sufficient water supply to provide hydroelectric power or irrigation.

In the early 2000s, Goddard helped design Columbia’s MA in Climate and Society program. Now offered by the Columbia School of Climate, the interdisciplinary degree aims to produce graduates who can apply physical and social science training to real-world problems. For many years, she taught the basic course in the dynamics of variability and climate change. Many of the hundreds of program graduates have continued in influential positions in journalism, government, nonprofit organizations, and the private industry. In 2007, she founded Postdocs Application of Climate Expertise The program (PACE), a national effort to connect early-stage climate scientists with positions within decision-making institutions around the world. She continued to lead the program in recent years.

In 2012, Goddard was appointed director of IRI. It faced an immediate crisis: the institute’s sole financial backer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, had withdrawn its funds to focus on other priorities. With the help of colleagues, Goddard quickly recruited staff, created an alternative plan, and saved the institute by creating a diverse group of supporters, including the World Bank, the World Food Program, the United States Agency for International Development, and various governments and countries, from Uruguay. in India.

Under Goddard, IRI continued to work with many global and regional institutions, including the World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Its scientists worked on a variety of issues, including ways for coffee growers to adapt to different climates; growing malaria risk in the highlands of Ethiopia due to long-term climbing temperatures; rain forecasts intended to judge the risk of mud landslides after a Volcanic eruption in Guatemala; and affordable ways to securing the harvest of small farmers using climate data instead of traditional individual claims.

In 2017, Goddard and colleagues led the launch of one great effort with Columbia World’s newly formed projects to strengthen food security in six populated countries that are particularly vulnerable to both natural climate variability and long-term climate change: Ethiopia, Senegal, Colombia, Guatemala, Bangladesh and Vietnam. Together, these nations make up about 500 million people facing recurring climate-related threats to their food security and economies. Programs, Adapting Agriculture today, for tomorrow, is still under development.

Goddard served on a number of advisory bodies with national and international influence. From 2009 to 2017, she was a member of the Atmospheric Science and Climate Board of the US National Academy of Sciences. From 2013 to 2015, she co-chaired the international scientific steering group Climate and ocean variability, predictability and change organization.

Given the technical nature of her climate modeling work, Goddard sought ways to communicate with the general public. One year, some of her staff came up with the idea of ​​a painting Calendar “Climate Models”., who instead of presenting scientific tables or maps, would present individual climate scientists modeling high fashions and bold poses. Goddard immediately agreed to become “Dr. May 2014 ”, dressed in an elegant dress down to the floor in front of a photoshopped image of a Chilean reservoir destroyed by drought.

With the effects of man-made climate change becoming apparent in recent years, Goddard often spoke of the need to help affected communities adapt to increasingly extreme weather. “We have variability in the climate system naturally. “We have had it since the climate system existed and will continue to exist,” she said in a 2018 video. “But now we have man-made climate change, and so it is changing some of the thresholds.”

Goddard resigned as director of IRI in late 2020 to resume her role as senior research scientist. She retired in September 2021.

She is survived by her mother; her sister, Kristina Zimmerman; her husband; and her sons Samuel and Matthew Cooperberg.

