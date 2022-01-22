Biden plans new efforts to retain international science and technology students





US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the situation in Ukraine ahead of a meeting with his Infrastructure Implementation Task Force in the White House cabinet room in Washington, DC, January 20, 2022.

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) – The Biden administration plans to unveil new steps Friday to keep international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) as part of its effort to oppose China. said officials. The measures will allow specialists in the fields of STEM to use cultural exchange visas to stay up to 3 years training. A program that allows those with student visas to stay for a long period of training will also expand into areas such as data science, cloud computing and data visualization. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “Other countries, especially China, are using STEM talent to try to replace the United States as the world’s largest scientific and technological innovator,” one official told reporters. Now it far exceeds the United States, long home to many of the world’s best research universities, in the number of graduate and doctoral students in areas critical to economic growth, the official said. Although the United States expects about one million international college students, more than any other nation, their numbers have dropped in recent years, says the Institute of International Education. A Georgetown University study predicted that China would produce 77,000 graduates in STEM fields by 2025, versus 40,000 in the United States, where foreign students will make up a large portion. President Joe Biden has said he considers competition with China as the country’s main national security challenge. The new steps, which do not require congressional action, come after Biden’s legislative strategy for tackling legal and illegal immigration has stalled. A major immigration proposal he made in his early days in office has gone nowhere in Congress. Biden’s immigration policy in his first year in office has been dominated by a massive displacement of Afghan refugees, record border arrests, unfavorable court rulings, Republican opposition in Congress, and internal divisions between liberals and moderates in the administration. The new initiatives will help make it easier for immigrants to argue that they qualify for special visas reserved for athletes, researchers and others with exceptional abilities. In a data sheet, the White House called the policy change in line with “its priorities to restore confidence in the legal immigration system.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Edited by Clarence Fernandez Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

