The homeless camps in Winnipeg are burning barrels





The Winnipeg Paramedic Fire Service is launching a pilot project next week that will see 15 burned barrels sent to homeless camps across the city in a bid to prevent a recurrence of a fatal outbreak at a camp in February 2021. The service spent just over $ 1,000 on 15 of the 200-liter barrels with holes drilled in the bottom. The pilot project between the fire service and community groups, including the Main Street Projectdo, will see the barrels distributed throughout Winnipeg next week. Barrels will be taken in the spring. “We understand that fires will occur in Winnipeg in the winter months for heating purposes, and this is very understandable,” said Scott Wilkinson, assistant fire chief and public education with WFPS. “We have a fire prevention officer who works with the camp population to advise them on fire safety, but this staff may not be there all the time. We still have incidents where fire spreads to shelters and properties. others, so this was created to hopefully mitigate some of that risk. “ In February 2021, an unidentified person died in an explosion at a campground along the riverbank near Higgins Avenue and Annabella Street. Wilkinson says he hopes this project will prevent more such tragedies. We have a fire prevention officer who works with the camp population to advise them on fire safety, but … we still have incidents where there is a spread of fire in shelters and other properties, so this has been created to hope to alleviate some of this risk. – Scott Wilkinson, WFPS spokesman In an email to city staff, Chief Executive Mike Jack wrote that burnt barrels are a safe option for the camps “as the fire is in the open air, curbed and emissions of embers and sparks are reduced”. “We have changed the WFPS processes to allow the burning of barrels in temporary camps without the need for a permit, provided they comply with existing standards,” the email said. These standards only include the burning of dried wood in barrels. The barrels themselves should be placed at a minimum distance from each shelter. Otherwise firefighters will put out the fires. While there is still no data for 2022, says Wilkinson, the service went to 181 campfire calls in 2021. “The idea is to get directly involved with the community and meet people where they are,” he said. “We are always trying to find other ways to address some of the security and risk concerns we find, and this is just one.” The service will document where the barrels end up and keep track of how they are being used to see if the project will continue. Barrels will be taken in the spring.

