Winnipeg City Councilors, public delegates potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the meeting

The city of Winnipeg is warning the public of a possible exposure to COVID-19 at a city council meeting this week.

Someone who was infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was in the council room during Wednesday’s executive policy committee meeting, which lasted almost seven hours. That person just came out positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning, the city says.

People who may have been exposed include Mayor Brian Bowman, city councilors who are part of the EPC, a handful of officials, and public delegates who addressed the committee in person.

Everyone present at the meeting was notified of the exposure, including members of the media.

In an email, city staff said those who are fully immunized or have had COVID-19 within the past six months, and are asymptomatic and have no pre-existing medical conditions, should not be isolated. However, they should monitor the symptoms.

All guests in the town hall must show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, must physically distance themselves from each other, and must wear a mask at all times.

The council room was closed for several hours Friday morning for a thorough cleaning, but has since reopened.