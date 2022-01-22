Oil spill caused by tsunami destroys Peruvian coast





The Peruvian government has sought international support to respond to an oil spill off the coast of Lima that it called the worst urban ecological disaster in recent history, as crude oil continued to spill off the beaches nearly a week after the waves caused by the eruption of Tonga volcano ceased to function. at a local refinery. The environment ministry estimated that about 6,000 barrels of crude oil had been spilled into a Peruvian Pacific biodiversity area well above the seven gallons that the refinery operator, Spanish oil company Repsol, initially reported to authorities when the disaster struck last Saturday. On Thursday, the health ministry warned that 21 beaches were a serious health risk and urged county authorities to restrict access to them. The government said the oil slick on the sea surface extended to a water surface equal to 320 football fields.

Following a protest over a clean-up operation widely seen as inadequate, the government said Thursday it had asked experts at the United Nations and the U.S. National Response Team to help ensure proper repair and compensation by the company.

We were facing one of the biggest ecosystems on our coast, President Pedro Castillo said from a polluted beach on Thursday. The state is preparing criminal, civil and administrative sanctions. The environment minister said Repsol could eventually have to pay fines worth about $ 36 million and accused the company of not notifying authorities in time and not accurately describing the size of the spill.

Repsol said Friday it was conducting an internal investigation into the spill. We reaffirm our commitment to respond effectively and transparently to the public and competent authorities, giving priority to people and communities, the Spanish oil company said in a statement. The spill has left hundreds of fishermen out of work in impoverished coastal districts and threatens two protected marine reserves where rocky islands provide shelter for sea otters, Humboldt penguins and red-legged cormorants. The waters of the Peruvian Pacific are famous biodiversity, thanks to the cold Humboldt stream, filled with plankton, that runs along its coast, holding a chain of rich marine life, from anchovies and dolphins to seabirds, whose feces collected and sold as organic fertilizer.

We were watching the destruction of the Peruvian marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of those who depend on it, in slow motion, and that is really horrible, said Juan Carlos Rivero, a marine biologist with the environmental non-profit organization Oceana Peru. Because neither the company nor the state has the capacity to respond.

Repsol said the spill occurred Saturday afternoon when an oil tanker unloading crude oil at its Pampilla refinery was shaken by strong waves caused by the volcanic eruption near Tonga. The Italian transport company that owns the tanker said an underwater pipeline at the Pampillas terminal had suddenly exploded during the process and his crew had immediately shut off the valves. Unlike neighboring Chile and Ecuador, Peru had ruled out a tsunami from the Tonga eruption last Saturday and failed to warn of potentially dangerous waves until floods were reported in some coastal areas. In northern Peru, two women drowned when massive waves flooded a beach and abducted them at sea. On Sunday, when Repsol first publicly acknowledged the oil spill, he described it as limited and said it was controlled thanks to his emergency plan. But by Monday it was clear the company had underestimated its size and impact. Local television showed the raw shore crashing into shores on several beaches, with dead penguins and other oily-covered seabirds. Repsol said on Friday that it is expected to complete the cleaning of the affected beaches and the sea area by the end of February. The company said it had deployed 840 people, as well as outside cleaning companies and consultants, to help remove the contaminated sand, with over 1,500 cubic meters removed as of Friday.

Mr Rivero, who visited the affected beaches this week, called the clean-up operation extremely improvised. He said he saw workers hired by Repsol trying to use dust buckets, buckets, trolleys and plastic bags to remove crude oil from the wet beaches on it. The government said Repsol had offered to hire local fishermen to help with the clean-up response. Volunteers have tried to help, but many lack proper protection, and authorities say two have been hospitalized. Oil will be at sea for months, Mr Rivero said. It will affect our fauna. It will affect our food, it will affect our health, it will affect our beaches. Raphael Minder contributed to reporting from Madrid.

