‘Discouraging’ to see corridor medicine return to Waterloo region, says CEO of Grand River Hospital





Despite the addition of new beds to the value of a small hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand River Hospital (GRH) is once again dealing with the so-called “corridor medicine”, where there are not enough beds for incoming patients, so they are parked on stretchers and stretchers in different corridors. Across the region, 215 new hospital beds were added during the pandemic, 146 of them at Grand River Hospital. However, patients are once again stuck waiting in hospital emergency departments for beds to be vacated, although the exact number fluctuates frequently. There were nine people in this position on Friday afternoon, slightly less than 11 on Thursday morning. The hospital is also accepting patients to parts of the hospital that would not normally go, for example, adults are sent to the pediatric ward, said hospital president and CEO Ron Gagnon. “It is discouraging to go back to corridor medicine,” Gagnon told a news conference Friday, noting that this was a “daily occurrence” ahead of COVID-19. “All the beds we have been able to open in this region, we need to make sure they stay in place for a long time, not just until the end of this pandemic.” The situation is not unique to Grand River Hospital. Across the Waterloo region and Wellington County, there is a shortage of 57 patient beds, local hospitals said in a joint statement Friday. There are also 208 COVID-positive patients in the area, up from 166 on Tuesday, the announcement said. Please be respectful of staff, requires the hospital’s CEO Not only beds are missing, but staff as well. The hospital has issued a call for retired health care workers to return; so far, Gagnon said a handful have taken over the hospital with that offer. Those who work are burned out, and sometimes face abusive behavior from patients, Gagnon said. “I would ask that we do not treat them badly, do not shout at them, do not spit on them, do not verbally or physically abuse them,” he said. Reductions, shifts If the bed shortage worsens, Gagnon said the hospital may need to transfer patients first to other hospitals in the region, then to other parts of the province. But other hospitals are in a similar situation. This week, capacity pressures at the Center for Health Sciences in London pushed that hospital to start transferring some regional patients to hospitals in their hometown. If the Grand River ends up in a situation where there is nowhere to send patients, Gagnon said the hospital will continue to “extend” nursing duties and have more people in “non-traditional” care facilities. The hospital also plans to continue to increase services and procedures until it has the staff and physical space to resume them, regardless of when the province will be. allows these procedures to resume , he said.

