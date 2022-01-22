International
Owners of restaurants and bars in Quebec think about reopening contrary to health orders
Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners in Quebec are considering opening their doors in late January in defiance of government health orders, the head of a group representing bar owners said on Friday.
A move that started with several restaurants sharing a message on social media seems to be growing, said in an interview Renaud Poulin, head of the Corporation des Propritaires de Bars, Brasseries et Tavernes du Qubec.
In recent days, he said he has received phone calls and emails from hundreds of businesses asking about the consequences of the January 30 reopening, though he said it is unclear how long they will continue.
Poulin said his organization does not advise restaurant owners to oppose health rules because of the sanctions they may face, but he said he understands their frustration.
“There are financial consequences, but they are so desperate to lose everything, that may be the only solution they have left,” he said.
The financial assistance provided by the government is insufficient and difficult to access, he said, adding that Quebec has not given any timeline for when businesses can reopen.
While the original social media message referred to the reopening without checking vaccine passports, Poulin said the “vast majority” of owners want to take precautions and respect health measures, including verifying clients’ vaccination status.
Gyms, bars and entertainment venues have been closed since December, as well as restaurant dining rooms.
While Ontario has announced a plan to ease restrictions, Prime Minister Franois Legault said Thursday that the situation in Quebec is still too fragile to follow suit, even though hospitalizations seemed to be reaching a peak.
“I understand we are all tired, but lives are in danger,” said Legault.
Pascal Galante, owner of ZoFondues Karaoke & Cocktailsin Montreal, said the feeling between restaurant and bar owners is a “complete despair”.
In a telephone interview, he said owners feel “completely disrespected” by the government, which he said often announces new last-minute restrictions, giving owners only days to prepare. Government assistance, on the other hand, takes months to come, he said.
He said the latest provincial aid program requires a “ton of paperwork” that can take weeks to complete, and said the money often comes months later too late for owners who have endured nearly two years of incessant closure. He said federal programs are not the best and that he is still waiting for help from the programs he applied for months ago.
This comes as many owners, including themselves, have jumped on the hoops to ensure compliance with health measures, including spending thousands on plexiglass, splitting tables and increasing cleaning, he said.
He said his business income fell by about 85 per cent last year and said he believes most of his employees will never return because they think they will be laid off again.
Galante did not confirm whether he would open his dining room on Jan. 30 in violation of the rules, saying only that it “gives you something to think about.”
At this point, the government should “give us money to help us overcome this, or allow us to work,” he said.
