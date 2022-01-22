International
Private kindergartens take more time to consider options as NS removes the deadline – Halifax
After raising concerns about their country in Nova Scotia’s plan to move forward with universal child care, private province childcare operators have been given more time to consider their options.
On Jan. 13, Nova Scotia told private daycare operators that to move toward childcare for $ 10 a day, they would either have to switch to a nonprofit or enroll in Early Learning and Child Care worldwide Canada. The agreement the province signed with Ottawa in July. Operators who did not like these options may continue to operate privately, but will relinquish any funding they are currently receiving from the government.
Operators were given until March 18 to make a decision. That deadline has now been lifted.
Read more:
Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia still without pensions as reduced fees come into play
“There was not much detail in what was introduced to us on January 13,” said Donna Buckland, owner of the Giant Steps Children’s Center and chair of the Nova Scotia Early Childhood Action Group.
“So with the lack of details as business owners, it just didn’t make sense for any of us to sign.”
Last Friday, the province publicly announced that it was ahead of schedule on its path to universal childcare and that starting April 1, parents would see childcare fees reduced by 25 percent, in retrospect up to 1 January.
Following this announcement, private childcare operators spoke of their concerns with the government’s plan to move forward with universal childcare without planning a way to properly include private daycare centers.
Trends
COVID-19: Starting Jan. 22, all Canadians must be fully vaccinated to enter US
Adele bursts into tears announcing the concert delay in Las Vegas
“We want to be able to own our business and make decisions about our business that reflect best practices for us,” Buckland said.
On Monday, an online petition was launched against the government calling on the public to “help fight the attack on entrepreneurs, teachers and the quality of care”.
Childcare rates across Nova Scotia will be reduced by 25 percent
On Thursday, the province lifted the March 18 deadline initially set for nurseries to decide the future of their business.
“We know there has been a lot of anxiety about what this road looks like, so we have taken a step back to slow things down for them regarding the choices they have to make,” said Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan.
“She says they’re listening.”
On Friday, many of the 200 private daycare operators met to discuss a way forward and plan to submit a proposal to the government on how private care operators could be better involved in universal childcare.
“They need our space, and they need to come to the table with us and talk about how we can make it work for everyone,” Buckland said.
While Druhan claims that the three options initially offered to private operators offer “many opportunities”, she says the province has already met with individual operators and groups and is listening to what they have to say.
“We really want to hear from operators about their concerns and what their needs are,” Druhan said.
“There are really many opportunities within these three broad options to address those questions and issues.”
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8530062/private-daycares-nova-scotia-march-18-deadline/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022