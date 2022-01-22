Private kindergartens take more time to consider options as NS removes the deadline – Halifax

After raising concerns about their country in Nova Scotia’s plan to move forward with universal child care, private province childcare operators have been given more time to consider their options.

On Jan. 13, Nova Scotia told private daycare operators that to move toward childcare for $ 10 a day, they would either have to switch to a nonprofit or enroll in Early Learning and Child Care worldwide Canada. The agreement the province signed with Ottawa in July. Operators who did not like these options may continue to operate privately, but will relinquish any funding they are currently receiving from the government.

Operators were given until March 18 to make a decision. That deadline has now been lifted.

Read more: Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia still without pensions as reduced fees come into play

“There was not much detail in what was introduced to us on January 13,” said Donna Buckland, owner of the Giant Steps Children’s Center and chair of the Nova Scotia Early Childhood Action Group.

“So with the lack of details as business owners, it just didn’t make sense for any of us to sign.”

Last Friday, the province publicly announced that it was ahead of schedule on its path to universal childcare and that starting April 1, parents would see childcare fees reduced by 25 percent, in retrospect up to 1 January.

Following this announcement, private childcare operators spoke of their concerns with the government’s plan to move forward with universal childcare without planning a way to properly include private daycare centers.

“We want to be able to own our business and make decisions about our business that reflect best practices for us,” Buckland said.

On Monday, an online petition was launched against the government calling on the public to “help fight the attack on entrepreneurs, teachers and the quality of care”.

















Childcare rates across Nova Scotia will be reduced by 25 percent





January 14, 2022



On Thursday, the province lifted the March 18 deadline initially set for nurseries to decide the future of their business.

“We know there has been a lot of anxiety about what this road looks like, so we have taken a step back to slow things down for them regarding the choices they have to make,” said Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan.

“She says they’re listening.”

On Friday, many of the 200 private daycare operators met to discuss a way forward and plan to submit a proposal to the government on how private care operators could be better involved in universal childcare.

“They need our space, and they need to come to the table with us and talk about how we can make it work for everyone,” Buckland said.

While Druhan claims that the three options initially offered to private operators offer “many opportunities”, she says the province has already met with individual operators and groups and is listening to what they have to say.

“We really want to hear from operators about their concerns and what their needs are,” Druhan said.

“There are really many opportunities within these three broad options to address those questions and issues.”