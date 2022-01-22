Sask. RCMP issues nationwide order for father against vaccine, accused of kidnapping 7-year-old daughter





The Saskatchewan RCMP has indicted and issued an arrest warrant across Canada for a Carievale man, Sask., Accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her being vaccinated against COVID-19. Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, is charged with a kidnapping charge in violation of a custody or parenting order, the RCMP said in a press release Friday night. It comes after CBC News reported earlier this month that the father ran away with his seven-year-old daughter, Sarah, in mid-November to keep him from being immunized against the coronavirus. Jackson’s ex-wife, MariecarJackson, wanted to vaccinate their daughter, but Jackson did not. The girl had been visiting her father when she was allegedly abducted. Since a binding court order was issued earlier this month, investigators say they have followed some advice and reported father and daughter footage, including reviewing surveillance footage at several businesses. However, no advice has led to finding them. Sarah, 7 years old, is described as four feet two inches tall and 76 pounds with brown hair up to the waist that are all long. She has brown / hazel eyes and was last seen wearing brown glasses. (RCMP Saskatchewan) At this point, says RCMP, the criteria for an Amber Alert have not been met, which is why the Mounties are continuing to seek help from the public to track down the couple. “Sara: we want you to know that you’re not in any trouble,” Chief Supt. Tyler Bates, the Saskatchewan RCMP Southern District Officer, said in a message to the girl that he contained the news release. “Your mom misses you a lot, and we have police officers doing what they can, so you can see her again soon.” Sarah is described as four feet and two inches tall, 76 pounds, with chestnut hair up to the waist that are all one length. She has brown / hazel eyes and recently wore brown glasses. Jackson’s ex-wife, Mariecar Jackson, says she has not communicated with her daughter since mid-November. (Submitted by Mariecar Jackson) Michael Jackson is described as weighing about 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He also usually wears glasses, the RCMP said. While Jackson resides in the Carievale area located in the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan, the Mounties said he may have connections to the communities of Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda and Regina, along with Lamont, Alta. The RCMP said he could also be in Manitoba. “The placement of Michael Gordon Jackson and Sarah is a top priority for Saskatchewan RCMP officers,” Bates said. “Our investigators are diligently following all the advice and footage reported. We are committed to finding Michael Gordon Jackson and reuniting Sarah with her mother.” FRIEND | Sask. the woman says she will never stop looking for her child: Sask. The mother seeks the help of the public to find the daughter taken by the father against the vaccine A Saskatchewan mother is seeking public help to find her seven-year-old daughter taken in mid-November by the girl’s father to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine. 1:55 The RCMP noted that investigators believe Michael Jackson could get help to evade police and reminded people that this activity could result in criminal charges. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael or Sarah Jackson is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-7267 or 306-780-5563. Advice may also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 18002228477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

