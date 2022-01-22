Disaster: Clearing oil spill in Peru will take weeks | Oil and gas news





The government says Repsol spilled about 6,000 barrels of oil into the ocean last week near its La Pampilla refinery, which the company blamed on unusual waves caused by a volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Spanish energy firm Repsol said a clean-up operation for a major oil spill off the coast near Peru’s capital, Lima, would last until the end of February, in an environmental incident declared a disaster by the government. Dead seals, fish and birds have been dumped on the oil-covered shore, while fishing activities in the area have been suspended, the government has said. Repsol said Friday it had called on fishermen to help clean up the oil. I used to collect crustaceans, but now when I go ashore they are dead, said fisherman Walter de la Cruz. The fishermen went to sell the seafood we collect. But now everything smells of death. The Pacific Ocean outside Peru is an important source of marine life and seafood for Peruvians. The government has said Repsol spilled about 6,000 barrels of oil into the ocean last week near its La Pampilla refinery, which the company has blamed for unusual waves caused by a volcanic eruption in Tonga. The company has refused to state the size of the spill, saying it is still evaluating the effect. Ecological disaster Repsol added in a statement to Peruvian SMV securities regulator that oil refining operations are proceeding normally and does not expect a formal investigation to significantly affect the subsidiary business position. This incident has not affected the continuity of our operations, or our capacity to supply the market, Repsol said. The event did not have a significant impact on the refinery’s production activities. The Peruvian environmental agency OEFA said on Thursday about 1.7 million square meters (420.08 hectares) of land and 1.2 million square meters of ocean were affected by the spill. Peruvian communist President Pedro Castillo described it as the biggest ecological disaster to hit the Andean nation in recent years. Repsol added that it deployed about 840 people to help with the cleaning tasks. Repsols La Pampilla accounts for 54 percent of Peru’s refining capacity. A worker clears an oil spill on the Peruvian beach in Ventanilla [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/22/catastrophe-peru-oil-spill-clean-up-to-take-weeks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos