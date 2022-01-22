Thunder Bay International Film Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary | News, Sports, Work

ALPENA – This could be better than Shark Week.

The 10th Annual Thunder Bay International Film Festival lasts nearly two weeks and features about 100 films, including some about sharks.

Finding value in virtual

Since TBIFF is fully virtual again this year, you can enjoy the entire festival from the comfort and convenience of your own home.

The festival, from January 26 to February 6, is virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as it was last year. Organizers had hoped to be in person this year, but the federally owned Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center has remained closed throughout the pandemic. The film festival is normally held at GLMHC.

The organizers are still excited to offer the festival in a virtual format and remind the public that many of the films are free. Buying an “All Access Thunder Pass” for $ 100 gives you access to all the movies that deal with the sea, including a wide range of Oceanic and Great Lakes movies.

“Many film festivals, even Sundance, just went virtual,” Film Festival coordinator Stephanie Gandulla said in an interview on Thursday. “In the interest of security, we’re back in the virtual.”

She added that the virtual format creates a wider network, allowing people to tune in around the world.

“Last year, we were really pleased with how successful it turned out to be and how we were able to reach a whole new audience that we would never have achieved if we were not virtual,” Gandulla said. “It was such a virtual success that we decided, in the future, even when we come back personally, we will always have a virtual component of the film festival.”

Each ticket purchase goes towards funding for the Friends of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, including programming at the GLMHF, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

TBIFF brings together a spectacular collection of independent films focusing on the ocean and Great Lakes. The film festival is organized by NOAA’s Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in partnership with the International Ocean Film Festival (San Francisco) and locally supported by Friends of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

“Featuring a wide collection of acclaimed, independent Ocean and Great Lakes films from last year, the festival features options for all ages and interests, from adventure and science to marine life and coastal cultures.” explained a press release.

“These are new movies,” Gandulla explained. “These are not movies you saw last year, these are not movies you saw five years ago, when we were in person.”

She added that it is something to do as a family and learn about places you have never been to or perhaps never even heard of.

Forty-one free movies

As part of TBIFF, 41 free films presented by NOAA will be offered, with 18 short films “Earth is Blue”, nine “Stories from the Blue” and 14 “Stories from Thunder Bay”.

“These are all free content,” Gandulla said. “All Great Lakes are free content.”

Nick Zachar, director for the NOAA Office of National Marine Health, is excited to be part of this year’s TBIFF.

Zachar, who is also a NOAA diver, spoke about the “Earth is Blue” campaign.

“It’s an ocean planet, and so, the National Maritime Sanitation System protects some of the most iconic underwater sites across the US, including Thunder Bay,” Zachar said. “We started this campaign with the hope that the images and videos will inspire people to protect our blue planet.”

“Monty and Rose II”

“This year we also have a small romance with ‘Monty and Rose II,’ a film about a pair of endangered Great Lakes birds that have become an international sensation,” Gandulla said in the release.

In “Monty and Rose II,” film conservator and director Bob Dolgan documents Chicago’s beloved puppies from their birth in 2017 to the friendship, nesting and raising of birds over three summers. As one of only 70 breeding couples in the Great Lakes region, their inspiring story is just one of many inspirational films featured on the TBIFF 2022 program.

“Birds have always been a big part of who I am,” said Dolgan, who has been walking with birds since he was 8 years old.

“Monty and Rose II: The World of Monty and Rose” is a sequel to Dolgan’s short film “Monty and Rose”. He filmed them both on the busy Montrose Beach in Chicago, hence the name of the male and female pipes, which are paired for life.

He tells a story about his bird watching, nesting and wandering on the busiest beach in Chicago.

“I spent regular time … on the beach, either filming or just observing or helping volunteering and protecting birds, and it was just a wonderful thing to be a part of it,” Dolgan said. “It felt like a movie could be an ideal way to capture it.”

He said the Great Lakes pipeline population is endangered by the federal side.

Lusardi “Lake Huron Red Tails”

Nick Lusard’s name may seem familiar. This is because he has won numerous awards in the student film competition over the last few years.

The 16-year-old Alpena High School is coming out this year as part of the regular TBIFF film crew, with “Lake Huron Red Tails”, about the recovery of Huron Lake aircraft flown by Tuskegee Airmen, who have been trained in Michigan. .

“One of these pilots was named Frank Moody, and in 1944, he shot down a P-39 Airacobra on Lake Huron,” Lusardi said. “A few years ago, they discovered his plane and my father, Wayne Lusardi, an archaeologist, started doing some work… to document and eventually recover the wreckage of the plane.”

Lusardi is grateful to all those who participated in the project, which he filmed and edited into a short 9-minute film, focusing on a specific part of the project that took place in 2021.

Moody’s nephew, Eric Bryant, came out in 2021 to help with the project.

“What is based on the film is his experience, his return and his closure,” Lusardi said.

Questions and answers sessions

In addition to the unique collection of short and full-length films, widely available only through the festival’s online portal, film enthusiasts can also participate in live broadcast Q&A sessions with filmmakers, scientists and ocean stewards. and the Great Lakes.

TBNMS Supervisor Jeff Gray said in a press release that this year’s selection of films will inspire you to set up your own calendar and make plans to dive into our country’s breathtaking shelters.

“The key to organizing a film festival every year is to encourage the community to learn about the important issues and challenges facing our blue planet, but also to inspire everyone to come to your sanctuary, explore, play and take care of these precious resources. Said Gray.

50 years

By adopting the “Save Spectacular” theme for the 50th anniversary of the national sanctuary system, when you watch any of NOAA’s “Stories from Blue” films as part of the festival program, you will understand why that theme is important. ” said Gray. “The stunning cinematography, research and conservation that is being done to save our coral reefs, sea mammals, coastal habitats across the country – and right here in Thunder Bay, our fresh waters, habitats and marine history – is nothing short of spectacular. . . ”

Student competition

A well-known component of the film festival is the Short Film Student Competition in partnership with the Northeast Michigan Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative. The theme for 2022 is “Science at the Sanctuary …” and offers many new perspectives from our youngest aspiring filmmakers.

The student films will be available online to the public from January 29, along with the announcement of the three best winners. All performances are judged by professional filmmakers and Conservatives of the Great Lakes. In the student competition, cash prizes are awarded to first place winners ($ 300), second place ($ 200) and third place ($ 100) sponsored by TBNMS Friends. The deadline for submissions was January 4th. Visit bit.ly/2022sfc to learn more about the student competition.

For details and tickets, visit thunderbayfriends.org. If you have questions, email [email protected] or call 989-884-6212.

Individual feature films cost $ 10 each, and short, themed packages cost $ 12 each.

“It’s literally like ordering a movie on Netflix,” Gandulla noted.

Once you have unlocked a movie, you have until 23:59 on February 6th to finish watching it, as many times as you want.



