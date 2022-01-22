Attacks in Texas, Abu Dhabi show need for international cooperation on terrorism: Secretary of State





Lack of co-operation against terrorism between countries only emboldens terrorists, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, citing the September 26 attacks in Mumbai, where people of several nationalities were killed; In recent weeks there has been an exchange of fire in the Texas Synagogue involving a British citizen of Pakistani descent; as well as the drone attack by the Yemeni Houthis in the UAE where two Indians died, as examples of this. In particular, Mr. Shringla said, without directly mentioning Pakistan, the attack in Texas proved that terrorism in the Indiana neighborhood is active. The recent incident in Texas, United States shows once again that the international terror network, with its epicenter in the Indias neighborhood, is very active and has long-term implications, said Mr. Shringla at a seminar organized by the ORF-NMF-KAS think tanks on India-EU and India-Germany cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. This is a global threat that requires a clear, indivisible, effective and collective response, he added. On Jan. 16, Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, took four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas in a ten-hour clash that ended after U.S. security forces shot him. All four hostages were not injured. During the hostage crisis, which was broadcast live, Malik Akram had demanded the release of Pakistani-American physicist Aafiya Siddiqui, who is serving a life sentence for an attack on US troops in Afghanistan. The synagogue case is under investigation in the US and the UK, where British police have arrested two people. Without elaborating on the reasons for creating the connection, Mr. Shringla said the motivation of terrorists should not be used to undermine the fight against terrorism, and quoted Foreign Minister S. Jaishankars as saying in a recent speech to the UN Security Council that there could be no exception or justification for any act. terrorism, regardless of the motives behind such acts. He said it was in this context that India had condemned the attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, where three people, including two Indians and a Pakistani were killed and six wounded, was completely unacceptable; would be in open violation of international law; and against all civilized norms. Speaking of the Indian Ocean and Pacific region, Mr. Shringla said the Indo-Pacific is not just a geographical construct and called it the new epicenter of global politics and the global economy. He also said the region seeks a common rule-based order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity and stronger supply chains. The impact of recent supply chain disruptions was felt by all. The global challenges of sustainable development, environmental protection and climate change are most acute in the region. They can only be addressed through collaborative efforts that promote ties rather than economic dependencies and debt traps, he said in comments believed to be aimed at Chinese funding for neighborhood projects.

