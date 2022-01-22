The US and Russia are trying to lower the temperature in the Ukraine crisis

GENEVA – The United States and Russia tried to lower the temperature in a heated clash over Ukraine, although they reported no progress in high-level talks Friday aimed at preventing a formidable Russian invasion.

Armed with seemingly unresolved and diametrically opposed demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva for about 90 minutes in what the American said was a critical moment.

But there was no noticeable movement on either side. Blinken said the U.S. and its allies remain firm in rejecting Russia’s most important demands, which were put forward in writing in two proposals last month and repeated on Friday. Moscow wants NATO to promise that Ukraine will never be added as a member, that no alliance weapons will be deployed near Russia’s borders, and that it will withdraw its forces from Central and Eastern Europe.

Blinken told Lavrov that the US would give Russia a written response to Moscow’s proposals next week and suggested the two would meet again shortly thereafter, delaying perhaps any invasion for at least a few more days.

Nonetheless, there was no indication that the U.S. responses would be different from the outspoken rejections already publicly expressed by Washington and its allies, disrupting future diplomatic efforts.

With about 100,000 Russian troops gathered near Ukraine, many fear Moscow is preparing an invasion, though Russia denies it. The US and its allies are trying to present a united front to prevent it or coordinate a tough response if they cannot.

We did not expect any major progress to happen today, but I believe we are now on a clearer path to understanding each other’s positions, Blinken said after the meeting.

Blinken said Lavrov reiterated Russia’s insistence that it had no plans to invade Ukraine, but that the US and its allies were not convinced.

We were looking at what is visible to everyone, and it is deeds and actions and not words that make the difference, he said, adding that Russia must withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border if it wants to prove its point.

Lavrov, meanwhile, called the talks constructive and useful, but declined to characterize the US promise.

“I can not say whether we are on the right track or not,” he told reporters.

Blinken suggested that there was no discretion over Russia’s demands, saying emphatically: There is no trading space there: None.

The US and its allies say Russian President Vladimir Putin knows the demands are not initial, adding that they are open to less dramatic moves.

Blinken said the U.S. would be open to a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden if it were helpful and productive. The two met once in person in Geneva and had several virtual conversations about Ukraine that proved largely inconclusive.

Washington and its allies have consistently promised consequences such as economic sanctions against Russia, but no military action if it invades. Blinken reiterated on Friday that the United States and its allies were committed to diplomacy, but also committed “if this proves impossible, and Russia decides to pursue aggression against Ukraine, for a united, swift and tough response.” “.

But he said he also wanted to use the opportunity to share directly with Lavrov some concrete ideas to address some of the concerns you have raised, as well as the deep concerns many of us have about Russia’s actions.

In the midst of diplomacy, more Russian troops were moving to the neighborhood for training exercises with neighboring Belarus, while Western allies were supplying Ukraine with weapons and equipment.

No one hides the fact that weapons are being handed over to Ukraine; that hundreds of military instructors are flocking to Ukraine now, Lavrov said. Russia has accused the West of plotting provocations in Ukraine, citing arms shipments there from Britain.

In other diplomatic moves, Finnish President Sauli Niinister said he had spoken to Putin by telephone about European security and Ukraine, saying it was essential to maintaining peace in Europe, according to his office.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a NATO member who announced his strong ties with Russia and Ukraine, renewed an offer to mediate between the two countries. Erdogan said he plans to visit Kiev next month, adding that he will also hold talks with Putin.

Ukraine is already involved in the conflict. Russia took control of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine in 2014 and backed a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine, part of a fierce but largely stalled conflict that has killed 14,000 people. Putin faced limited international consequences for these moves, but the West says a new invasion would be different.

Blinken met the Ukrainian president in Kiev and senior diplomats from Britain, France and Germany in Berlin this week.

Blinken tried to stress US unity with its allies, something that took a toll on Wednesday when Biden drew widespread criticism, saying revenge for Russian aggression in Ukraine would depend on the details and that a small incursion could spark discord among Western allies.

On Thursday, Biden sought to clarify his comments by warning that any movement of Russian troops across the Ukrainian border would constitute an invasion and that Moscow would pay a heavy price for such an action.

“I was absolutely clear with President Putin,” Biden said. He has no misunderstanding: every Russian unit assembled moves across the Ukrainian border, this is an invasion.

Adding to its warnings, Washington stepped up sanctions Thursday by imposing new measures on four Ukrainian officials whom Blinken said were at the center of a Kremlin effort launched in 2020 to undermine Kiev’s ability to function properly. independent.

The State Department issued three statements Thursday, two on Russian disinformation, including one specifically on Ukraine, and another entitled Taking Action to Expose and Interrupt Russia’s Destabilization Campaign in Ukraine. The documents accused Putin of trying to rebuild the former Soviet Union through intimidation and force.

The Russian Foreign Ministry mocked these statements, saying they should have been prepared by an Orwellian Minister of Truth, and Lavrov caustically dismissed them. “I hope that not everyone in the State Department was working on those materials and there were some who were working on the essence of our proposals and their essence,” he said.

Lavrov dismissed claims that Russia wants to create a sphere of interests, objecting that the West has sought to expand its influence and that “NATO sees Ukraine as part of its sphere of influence.

The United States and its allies say countries like Ukraine have a right to their alliances as part of sovereign security measures, but Lavrov objected that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has also agreed that no nation can guarantee its security. undermining the safety of others.

In eastern Ukraine, a soldier stationed near the Russian-backed separatist frontline called Blinkens’s visit to Kiev very important for our country. The soldier, who identified himself only by his first name, Serhiy, in accordance with official rules, expressed hope that if Russia attacked, we could count on our forces and the strength of our allies. “

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark and Suzanne Fraser in Ankara, Turkey contributed.