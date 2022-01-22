Myanmar sentences pro-democracy activists Phyo Zeyar Thaw and Kyaw Min Yu to death

Two pro-democracy figures in military-ruled Myanmar have been sentenced to death for alleged involvement in terrorist activities, inciting a crackdown on supporters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a member of Ms. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) arrested in November, was sentenced to death for violations under the anti-terrorism act, a junta statement said.

Prominent pro-democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as “Jimmy”, received the same sentence from the military court, the statement added, holding photographs of the two men.

They were found guilty of offenses involving explosives, bombs and terrorist financing.

Their sentences were also read in the state media’s nightly news.

Myanmar-born Sydney-based activist Sophia Sarkis, who brought Phyo Zeyar Thawto Australia in 2019 to play a charity concert for members of the Myanmar diaspora, told ABC that the sentences were intended to intimidate supporters of the “revolution Democratic Myanmar.

Sophia Sarkis is calling on Australia to do more to put pressure on Myanmar. ( ABC News: Greg Biglow )

Phyo Zeyar Thaw “would not be so stupid” as to have a gun, she said.

“If we do not speak and have no international pressure, he will most likely die. He has had no right of appeal,” Ms Sarkis said.

Both Phyo Zeyar Thaw and Kyaw Min Yu have been detained since their arrest, unable to comment on the charges and no lawyer ever came out to comment on their behalf.

Details of their trials were not available because the proceedings were conducted in a closed military court.

It was unclear whether their two cases were related.

Both are among the most prominent activists to have been sentenced to death since the military took power in February last year from the government of Ms. Suu Kyi.

The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent, but Myanmar has not carried out an execution for decades.

The military coup sparked large-scale popular protests, which have since turned into a low-level uprising as non-violent demonstrations were met with deadly force by security forces.

Nearly 1,500 civilians are estimated to have been killed and more than 11,000 arrests have been made for criminal offenses.

Fear that the arrested Australian citizen Sean Turnell may be next

Phyo Zeyar Thaw, whose real name is Maung Kyaw, was arrested in an apartment in downtown Yangon after a “suggestion and cooperation from prudent citizens,” according to the junta.

Phyo Zeyar Thaw played a charity concert for Burmese Australians in 2019. ( supply )

The former MP was arrested while possessing two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, the army claimed at the time.

He was accused of orchestrating several attacks on regime forces, including the brazen shooting of a passenger train in Yangon in August that killed five police officers.

A Myanmar hip-hop pioneer whose subversive rhymes irritated the previous junta, Phyo Zeyar Thaw was jailed in 2008 for membership in an illegal organization and possession of foreign currency.

Phyo Zeya Thaw was elected to parliament by Ms. Suu Kyi’s NLD in the 2015 elections that led to a transition to civilian rule.

Ms Sarkis said the new death sentences also raised concerns about the safety of jailed Australian economist Sean Turnell, who was the first foreigner to be arrested in February 2021 shortly after the military took power.

Professor Turnell had stayed in Myanmar for several years as an advisor to Ms. Suu Kyi.

“How do we know Sean Turnell will not be next?” said Mrs. Sarkis.

Australian economist Sean Turnell with his wife Ha Vu. ( supply )

Ms Sarkis said Australia should impose economic sanctions against the junta and not engage with the Myanmar embassy in Canberra.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

Kyaw Min Yu is one of the leaders of the 88th Generation Student Group, veterans of the popular uprising that failed to overthrow a previous military government.

He has since been politically active and has spent more than a dozen years behind bars.

His Oct. 23 arrest in Yangon was first reported by his wife, an activist who has also been jailed in the past.

The two hid after taking control in February and she is believed to still be in hiding.

Two weeks after his arrest, a military-installed government statement accused Kyaw Min Yuof of “committing terrorist acts including mine attacks to undermine the stability of the state.”

He had already been on the wanted list for social media posts suspected of inciting unrest.

The Myanmar army has responded violently to the protests. ( AP / File )

Several factions of the resistance have been involved in assassinations, car bombings and bombings in urban areas.

But major opposition organizations generally deny such activities, while supporting armed resistance in rural areas, which are most often subject to brutal military attacks.

Ms. Suu Kyi, meanwhile, is facing a range of criminal charges and corruption, including violating the country’s official secret laws, and if found guilty of all of them, could face sentences of more than 100 years in prison.

She has already been sentenced to six years for illegally importing and possessing remote controls, violating COVID rules and inciting against the military.

Prior to the coup, she was on the verge of starting another five-year term as de facto leader of the country after the NLD won a landslide victory in the November 2020 elections.

