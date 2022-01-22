



For nearly two years, some Hong Kong business owners felt confident that they had faced the worst of the pandemic. That changed this month when Omicron began to spread and officials returned to the trusted book of zero-Covid games that Hong Kong shares with mainland China. Restaurants were forced to close by 6 p.m. Small animals were killed. Flights from eight countries were suspended. Imports stopped. Hong Kong is pursuing the same tough virus strategy as China, hoping this will strengthen ties with Beijing and allow it to declare victory over Covid-19. But in the process, a Chinese territory once known as the World City of Asia has cut itself off from the outside world, crushing an international trade-dependent economy at a time when the global supply chain is already deeply strained.

The economic consequences have been shocking. In the days after the city announced the latest measures of the virus, several small businesses, including a rotisserie chicken chain, a popular wine bar, a craft beer shop and a gastro pub, said they would close.

I have tried to stay as long as possible, but we are losing money, said Perry Lam, owner of a local brewery called HK Lovecraft. Economists on Wall Street banks have lowered their estimates for the city’s economic growth for the year. Fitch, the rating agency, warned that banning foreign travel would severely threaten Hong Kong’s economic future. Hong Kong has reported about 300 cases of Omicron, most detected by overseas visitors during their quarantine. In recent days, however, local infections have risen and emerged from unexpected origins, putting health officials at risk. In total, it has recorded 13,096 cases of the virus and 213 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. These low figures have been too much for Beijing’s zero tolerance line, a seeming precondition for Hong Kong to reopen its border with China, a top priority for local officials under pressure to make the former British colony more like continent. New Zeland on Friday confirmed an Omicron case in the city of Palmerston North, the first known Omicron case outside workers at the country’s airports and hotel quarantine facilities. The person had previously spent two weeks in a quarantine facility in Christchurch. To counter the possible spread of the variant, New Zealand will increase the isolation time for all people who test positive for the virus to 14 days out of 10, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Friday. Close contacts should now be isolated for 10 days instead of one week. Malaysia On Friday, sales of flights and buses for vaccinated travelers to and from Singapore resumed through a vaccinated travel lane connecting neighboring Southeast Asian countries. The suspension began on December 22 due to concerns about Omicron. Travelers to the program will not need to be quarantined, but should be tested for coronavirus six times upon arrival.

Hong Kong Teachers and school staff members will be required to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter the school premises starting February 24, authorities said on Thursday. Unvaccinated staff will also be barred from teaching online or off-campus when private tutoring hours are not suspended and all staff directly employed by the schools will have to take second doses by 21 April. About two-thirds of the people in the city of 7.5 million are fully vaccinated, a relatively low rate compared to that of many developed countries.

the capital of India, New Delhi, is considering easing restrictions, and Mumbai will reopen schools next week, as officials say the worst of the Omicron-induced wave in major urban centers appears to be fading. India reported nearly 350,000 new cases of Covid on Friday, but officials say they are pleased that the test-positive rate has begun to decline in major cities and that hospitalization rates have remained drastically lower than the wave the second deadly driven by the Delta in the spring. More than 65 per cent of India’s adult population is fully vaccinated, while more than 90 per cent have received at least one dose of one vaccine.

