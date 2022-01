US reveals changes to attract foreign science and technology students – Daily Local

By JOSH BOAK The Biden administration announced policy changes Friday to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math – as part of a broader effort to make the US economy more competitive. The State Department will allow qualified visiting students in those areas, known as STEMs, to complete up to 36 months of academic training, according to an announcement in the Federal Register. There will also be an initiative to connect these students with American businesses. Homeland Security will add 22 new areas of study – including cloud computing, data visualization and data science – to a program that allows international graduates from US universities to spend up to three additional years training with local employers. The program generated about 58,000 applications in fiscal year 2020. The programs are designed to ensure that the US is a magnet for talent from around the world, attracting scientists and researchers whose discoveries will enable the economy to grow. Government data show that international students are increasingly the lifeblood of academic research. It is the latest example of the Biden administration using presidential powers, as Donald Trump did, to reorganize the immigration system in the face of decades of congressional inaction. The Immigration Policy Institute counted about 300 changes to the system during Biden’s first year in office, many of them to undo Trump’s actions to restrict immigration. The Trump administration agenda often included plans to reduce or eliminate visas that allow college graduates, mostly in STEM fields, up to three years to chart a career path in the United States. However, she never announced a change, which would have added to other measures restricting legal immigration. The government’s National Science Board reported this week that international students on temporary visas make up more than half of U.S. doctoral degrees in economics, computer science, engineering, and math and statistics. But in science and engineering, China is rapidly closing the gap in doctoral degrees by generating almost as many graduates as the US in 2018. Business groups and immigration attorneys welcomed Friday’s announcement, while critics said it would hurt job prospects for Native Americans. “These targeted actions will help American companies meet their critical workforce needs by moving forward and is one of a series of key actions needed to address the labor shortage crisis,” said Jon Baselice, the Chamber’s vice president. of U.S. Trade on Immigration Policy. “Much more needs to be done to update and modernize our country’s immigration system, and these kinds of changes require action by Congress.” US Tech Workers, a defense group that criticizes post-graduate visas, said the changes will encourage companies to discriminate against job applicants at the domestic border. “This is exactly the kind of politics that destroys the career prospects of young American graduates,” the group posted on Twitter.

