Friday. 8:57 a.m.: Intel builds $ 20 billion chip facility in Ohio amid global shortage | News, Sports, Work

COLUMBUS (AP) – Intel will invest $ 20 billion in a new computer chip facility in Ohio, amid a global shortage of microprocessors used in everything from phones and cars to video games.

After years of overwhelming support in Asia for the production of computer chips, vulnerability to essential component shortages was exposed in the US and Europe as they began to emerge economically from the pandemic.

U.S. share of the global chip manufacturing market has fallen from 37 percent in 1990 to 12 percent today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, and shortages have become a potential risk.

Two chip mills in the 1,000-acre area of ​​Licking County, east of Columbus, are expected to create 3,000 company jobs and 7,000 construction jobs, and support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners, the company and local officials, and state. announced today.

Construction is expected to begin this year, with online production ending in 2025.

The lack of chips has diminished the ability of American automobile manufacturers to produce vehicles and last year, General Motors crashed out of Toyota as the best-selling vehicle manufacturer in the country for the first time.

The US and Europe are pushing aggressively to build chip production capacity and reduce dependence on manufacturers that are now mainly based in Asia.

Some chipmakers last year signaled an interest in expanding their U.S. operations if the U.S. government is able to make it easier to build chip factories.

Chip manufacturers are diversifying their production sites in response to shortages. Samsung said in November that it plans to build a $ 17 billion plant outside Austin, Texas.

Micron Technology, based in Boise, Idaho, said it would invest $ 150 billion globally over the next decade in developing its line of memory chips, with a potential U.S. production expansion if tax credits could help offsetting the higher costs of American production.

However, the demand for computer chips continues to grow.

Lawmakers have urged House and Senate leaders to fully fund a bill aimed at addressing the shortage of semiconductor chips. They want Congress to fully fund the $ 52 billion CHIPS for America Act, allowing the state to invest in semiconductor plants. Not only has the lack of chips ruined the US economy, but it is creating a weakness in the country’s defense system as eight out of every 10 chips are produced in Asia, lawmakers say.

Special federal legislation under consideration would also create a new tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

The Intel project is the largest single private sector investment in Ohio history, on par with a 1977 deal that brought Honda to central Ohio, where it now employs more than 14,000 people.

“Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of well-paying jobs in Ohio, producing strategically vital semiconductors.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a prepared statement.

Intel, based in Santa Clara, California, announced plans last year to spend $ 20 billion on two new plants in Arizona. It is also seeking European subsidies to build a large plant somewhere within the European Union, and last month said it would invest $ 7.1 billion to expand its decades-old manufacturing operation in Malaysia, home to nearly 10 percent of the workforce. company’s global. Along with the US and Malaysia, Intel also has existing factories in Ireland, Israel, Vietnam and China.

Intel is the No. 2 semiconductor maker globally, with $ 73.1 billion in revenue last year, behind world leader South Korea Samsung Electronics at $ 76 billion, according to market analysis by Gartner Inc.

Central Ohio, long known for a predominantly white-collar workforce, has added high-tech jobs in recent years, with Amazon, Facebook and Google all building data centers in the region.